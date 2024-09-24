On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Mailbag: Who Will Be Team’s Most Improved Player?

Sep 24, 2024, 3:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which player on the roster will be most improved from last season.

Each week we will send out a prompt on X asking for the questions you have about the Jazz.

Then, we’ll respond to as many as we can in that week’s mailbag.

Mailbag: Which Jazz Player Will See Most Improvement?

If you were to guess which Jazz player enters this year “most improved” from the summer (we can count rookies improving from summer league/college), who would it be?

— Cade Cottrell (@CadeCottrell) September 24, 2024

Question: If you were to guess which Jazz player enters this year “most improved” from the summer (we can count rookies improving from summer league/college), who would it be?

Answer: Considering the growth most players make between their first year and second year in the league, Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh should be the odds-on favorites to take home this award.

George shot very poorly at the Salt Lake City Summer League, and still averaged 30.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the next-best scorer at the tournament.

Hendricks will likely see the biggest increase in opportunity after rarely seeing the floor during the first half of his rookie season, while Sensabaugh’s Summer League left much to be desired after a finger injury sidelined him after just two and a half games.

Each of the three players will have to prove they knock down shots consistently, something Hendricks did better than his rookie counterparts, and eliminate mistakes that were far too frequent for all three last year.

Among this year’s rookies, Isaiah Collier has the most room to improve after a difficult showing in Las Vegas.

Collier was the best rookie in Salt Lake City, and benefited from playing alongside George and Walker Kessler, and may see his game pop when playing next to more proven NBA players on a night-to-night basis.

However, the growth he’d have to show to earn regular minutes might stack the odds against him.

Walker Kessler may have the best path to move from a reserve to a full-time starter if the Jazz opt to see what they have in the third-year center over veteran John Collins.

After an early season injury, Kessler never returned to his starting role while Collins manned the job adequately throughout the year.

However, if the Jazz prioritize Kessler’s development over the steady, but replacement-level production from Collins, he could see a steep increase in production.

Now, with the young core out of the way, my bet for the Jazz’s most improved player is Jordan Clarkson.

Despite averaging a personal-best 5.0 assists per game, Clarkson had an oddly off-year shooting just 41 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three, both far below his career averages.

Part of that was his changing role, moving from a full-time starter in 2022-23 to a reserve role last season, while being tasked with too much responsibility as a shot-creator on a young roster.

I suspect the Jazz will have a more defined role for Clarkson to open the season, which should allow him to rebound from last year’s difficulties.

Question: Any chance the UHC being at the Delta Center helps improve the Jazz in-arena entertainment?

Answer: Remember in “Toy Story” when Andy gets the Buzz Lightyear action figure for his birthday and begins to neglect Woody.

Andy changes the wallpaper and posters in his room to reflect his infatuation for the space ranger, much to the chagrin of the drawstring cowboy, only to later learn that there’s plenty of room for both him and Buzz in the boy’s heart.

The Jazz are Woody, and the Utah Hockey Club is Buzz Lightyear.

I think over the next few years, the NHL is going to be the shiny new toy in Utah which will give them some preference over the Jazz.

The arena is going to undergo a radical facelift to make hockey more easy to consume. The Hockey Club is likely going to win at a higher rate which might give it some preference regarding branding in and around the building.

And, due to the uniquely short timeframe to launch the franchise, don’t be surprised if it requires an unequal share of resources within the Smith Entertainment Group as it finds its footing.

Those issues may leave Jazz fans feeling like their team has been put on the back burner in favor of hockey.

But I wouldn’t bet on it being permanent.

With the new construction set to hit the Delta Center beginning next summer, I’ve been told improving the in-arena basketball experience will be a priority, and the team won’t be ignoring one sport in favor of the other.

However, as a multi-purpose arena, there will always have to be some compromise between the two sports to find a happy medium that supports both teams.

Ultimately, I would expect to see a significant improvement to the building to support hockey, and a moderate overhaul when it comes to basketball, but both fanbases will be well-loved, just like Woody and Buzz.

Want to ask questions in next week’s mailbag? Give us a follow at @kslsports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Woods Cross Wildcats @ Roy Royals

The high school football rolls on with the  Game Night Live Game of the Week, heading to Roy High School for a Region 5 matchup.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Who Will Be Team’s Most Improved Player?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which player on the roster will be most improved from last season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Sues Mountain West, Filing Indicates Utah State’s Intentions

One day after reports surfaced that the Utah State Aggies will accept an invite to the Pac-12 Conference, the league filed a lawsuit naming the Logan, Utah-based school a future Pac-12 member.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 4: Colorado Players Pulling Away?

Week 4 of Big 12 play is complete, and while it is still early, two players are slowly pulling away from the pack. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter have begun to separate themselves.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Baylor Bears

In the top 25 for the first time this season, the BYU Cougars hope to keep the momentum as they travel south to face the Baylor Bears.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 6 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the sixth week of the 2024 high school football season.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Jazz Mailbag: Who Will Be Team’s Most Improved Player?