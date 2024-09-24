On the Site:
Fungus causing deadly white-nose syndrome in bats found in Utah

Sep 24, 2024, 4:27 PM

White nose, a fungus that causes a deadly disease responsible for the death of millions of bats in ...

White nose, a fungus that causes a deadly disease responsible for the death of millions of bats in the east has been found in Utah. A sign nearby identifies these hanging creatures as “Indian flying foxes.” Most of us call them bats – and flying foxes are the largest bats of all. They are fruit-eaters. (Ray Boren)

(Ray Boren)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY BRYANNA WILLIS, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A fungus that causes a deadly disease responsible for the death of millions of bats in the eastern United States, has been found in Utah. Wildlife officials noted that although the fungus was detected in Utah, the disease it causes, white-nose syndrome, has not.

The fungus, Pseudogymnoascus destructans, was discovered on Townsend’s big-eared bat roosting in a mine at Canyonlands Park.

The fungus causes the deadly disease white-nose syndrome. It flourishes in cold temperatures and hibernating bats.

Kim Hersey with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said the fungus grows on their noses and wings.

“That infection causes a loss of integrity in the skin,” she said. “It compromises their balance of fluids and their ability to maintain their temperature … (it) can lead to dehydration and wing damage.”

The bats wake up during the winter due to this irritation and use their energy stores to get the fungus off.

“And so they’ll come up to the landscape looking for food, which is insects in Utah,”  she said. “Insects aren’t there and they can ultimately starve or freeze to death.”

The National Park Service said this deadly disease first was discovered in Australia in 1993, and then found in New York in 2006. It has since ravaged bat colonies in North America and Europe killing up to 99% of bats in affected colonies.

Hersey said in eastern states, two species of bats have been put on the endangered species list as a result of the disease.

“The third species, the little brown bat, is also in Utah, and in many spots, they’ve seen population declines over 90% as well,” she said. “This is … a very common species. It can be found in houses and has a very wide range.”

How serious is white-nose syndrome in Utah?

The DWR is still unsure how the fungus or subsequent white-nose syndrome will impact bats in Utah.

According to Hersey, bats in the west tend to hibernate in much smaller groups than those in the east. She’s hopeful white-nose won’t impact Utah’s bats as much.

Utah wildlife specialists are not surprised by the spread of the fungus and white-nose syndrome. Both have been detected in several surrounding states.

There are 18 different bat species in Utah, 13 of them hibernate. Seven of those are at risk of being impacted by white-nose syndrome.

What you need to know

White-nose syndrome is not transmissible to humans, according to the NPS. But there are a few things to keep in mind if you visit caves or mines.

“If you see dead bats from, probably, December through April, please contact the Utah Division of Wildlife and we’ll come to check it out,” Hersey said.

For people visiting caves and mines, the White-Nose Syndrome Response Team website provides information on decontaminating gear to avoid spreading the fungus.

