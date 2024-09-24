On the Site:
CRIME

Police seeking information in West Valley City armed robbery

Sep 24, 2024, 4:50 PM

Two robbers held up a money transfer business at gun point, last week in West Valley City and polic...

Two robbers held up a money transfer business at gun point, last week in West Valley City and police need your help to find them. (West Valley City Police Department)

(West Valley City Police Department)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY Video is emerging of a frightening armed robbery last week in West Valley City.

Two robbers held up a money transfer business at gun point, and police need your help to find them. 

The robbery happened Friday afternoon in broad daylight. The store owners were too shaken up to go on camera but said they’re afraid the robbers may come back. That’s why police need your help to catch them. 

Video shows the robbery as it was happening, and you hear the store owner scream. Police said what appears to be two men in their 30s forced their way over the counter and robbed Fashion R&B jewelry and Intermex money transfer just off 3500 South in West Valley City. 

“My mom was in here in the office and she heard the business owner yelling,” said Lorena Aguilar, whose family owns the building. 

Aguilar’s family runs a tire/repair shop in the back of building and said their employees tried to stop them.  

“They saw them trying to run out, one of my guys was hit on the head with either a fake gun or a real gun, we’re not sure,” Aguilar said.

The getaway vehicle

Their surveillance cameras captured the robbers’ getaway car, a 2001 Toyota Camry. 

“It had some aftermarket multi-spoke wheels on it, some damage on the passenger side front door. 

“We’re hoping someone remembers this vehicle, in their neighborhood. They remembering seeing it parked somewhere,” said Roxeanne Vainuku, West Valley City deputy communications director. 

Both store owners are hoping you help police too. They said it’s been a frightening ordeal. 

“It definitely makes us concerned. We’ve been talking about getting a better security system definitely… it’s really not fair to have to be worried about someone trying to come in a rob you in the middle of the day,” Aguilar said.

Although the images of the men don’t give you much to go by. If you recognize either one of them, give West Valley City police a call at 801-963-3300.

This isn’t the first this money transfer business has been robbed at gunpoint. The owners of the tire shop said it happened once before a year or two ago. Talking with each other they think this time, it may have been a former customer who knew right where to go, to get in and get out with a lot of cash. 

