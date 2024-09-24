On the Site:
How To Watch Game Night Live: Woods Cross Wildcats @ Roy Royals

Sep 24, 2024, 4:10 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY— The high school football rolls on with the  Game Night Live Game of the Week, heading to Roy High School for a Region 5 matchup.

The Woods Cross Wildcats head north to face the Roy Royals on Friday, September 27.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week Seven

Woods Cross Wildcats @ Roy Royals

Roy (6-0) has become one of the most feared teams in the state, averaging 43.8 points per game to remain undefeated. The Royals haven’t scored fewer than 35 points in a game this season. Roy rolled the Bonneville Lakers 55-35 last weekend. Senior quarterback Dru Gardner threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while junior receiver Isaiah Morris reeled in six passes for 129 yards and a TD. Senior running back Logan Cella carried the ball 15 times for 162 yards and a score.

Woods Cross (4-2) has scored 98 points in its past two games, convincingly beating Clearfield and Viewmont. Junior running back Viliami Tapa’atoutai was a man-possessed in a 50-34 win over Viewmont. Tapa’atoutai carried 43 times for 271 yards and six touchdowns. The Wildcats attempted six passes against 61 rushing attempts in the game.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Roy and Woods Cross is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah High School sports here.

KSL Sports

