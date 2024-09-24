On the Site:
Colorado man flees Utah police going 130 mph

Sep 24, 2024, 5:03 PM

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

GREEN RIVER, Emery County — A 21-year-old Colorado man who police say reached a speed of 130 mph while trying to get away from officers in Utah is facing criminal charges.

The Millikan, Colorado, man was charged Tuesday in Utah’s 7th District Court with failing to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and two speeding infractions.

On Sunday, an Emery County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle traveling 83 mph in a 60-mph zone on eastbound I-70, according to charging documents. The deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.

But rather than stop, the driver sped through a construction zone, where the speed limit is 65 mph, and “passed several vehicles on the right traveling upwards of 130 mph and switching lanes through traffic,” the charges state.

The pursuit ended near Thompson Springs, about 50 miles from where the driver was first spotted, after law enforcers successfully spiked his tires, according to the charges.

