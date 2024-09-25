Algal bloom warning to patrons at Utah Lake
Sep 24, 2024, 6:35 PM
(KSL TV)
AMERICAN FORK — The Utah Department of Environmental Quality updated the harmful algal bloom monitoring, warning both American Fork and Lindon Marina patrons to be careful.
The algae in the lake water may be producing dangerous toxins making both humans and animals sick if ingested.
The Utah Department of Environmental Quality insists on avoiding areas of visible algae when recreating, as well as providing a guide on identifying algae.
When visiting Utah Lake, the department recommends to:
- Not swim or water ski in areas of algae
- Avoid areas of algae when boating
- Clean fish well and discard guts
- Keep animals away
- Don’t drink the water
- Know how to recognize a harmful algal bloom
If you have seen a bloom, report it by calling (801) 536-4123 or if you’ve experienced symptoms after recreational activities at the lake, contact Utah Poison Control (800) 222-1222