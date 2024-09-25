On the Site:
Algal bloom warning to residents at Utah Lake

Sep 24, 2024, 6:35 PM | Updated: Sep 25, 2024, 5:47 am

FILE - Utah Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (KSL TV)...

FILE - Utah Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK The Utah Department of Environmental Quality updated the harmful algal bloom monitoring, warning both American Fork and Lindon Marina residents to be careful.

The algae in the lake water may be producing dangerous toxins making both humans and animals sick if ingested.

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality insists on avoiding areas of visible algae when recreating, as well as providing a guide on identifying algae.

When visiting Utah Lake, the department recommends to:

If you have seen a bloom, report it by calling (801) 536-4123 or if you’ve experienced symptoms after recreational activities at the lake, contact Utah Poison Control (800) 222-1222

FILE - Utah Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (KSL TV)...

