On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok removes Russian state media accounts for ‘covert influence operations’ ahead of US election

Sep 24, 2024, 5:57 PM

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok h...

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok home screen, March 18, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY HALELUYA HADERO, AP BUSINESS WRITER


TikTok has removed accounts associated with Russian state media for engaging in “covert influence operations” ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The short-form video sharing company said Monday the changes affect accounts associated with TV-Novosti — the parent organization of the Russian state media RT — and Rossiya Segodnya, the entity behind Kremlin news agencies RIA Novosti and Sputnik.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said that Moscow remains the primary threat to elections even as a hack by Iran this year has also targeted the presidential campaigns of both political parties. U.S. officials in recent months have used criminal charges, sanctions and public advisories to detail actions taken by foreign adversaries to influence the election, including an indictment targeting a covert Russian effort to spread pro-Russia content to U.S. audiences.

TikTok’s announcement came a week after Meta Platforms, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, said it banned Rossiya Segodnya, RT and other related entities from its apps, drawing a rebuke from the Kremlin and the two media organizations.

Justice Department sues TikTok, accusing the company of illegally collecting children’s data

TikTok said on its website that the accounts associated with TV-Novosti and Rossiya Segodnya were already restricted in the United Kingdom, European Union and not allowed to appear on the app’s main “For You” feed.

“There are many people from different countries who value an alternative point of view on events happening in the world. And we’ll find ways to put it out there,” the Rossiya Segodnya press service said in a statement following TikTok’s announcement.

RT did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Separately, TikTok is also making some changes around its business.

The company said in a undated notice posted on its website that it was shutting down its music service – TikTok Music – by November 28. The service, which launched just two years ago, was available in five countries, including prominent markets like Brazil and Australia. It was not available in the U.S.

___

Associated Press writer Dasha Litvinova in Tallinn, Estonia contributed to this story.

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

The TikTok logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the TikTok h...

Haleluya Hadero, AP Business Writer

TikTok removes Russian state media accounts for ‘covert influence operations’ ahead of US election

TikTok has removed accounts associated with Russian state media for engaging in “covert influence operations” on the social media platform ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

4 seconds ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: A copy of the game 'Cards Against Humanity' is seen in a the window of...

Associated Press

Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk’s SpaceX over alleged trespassing in Texas

The maker of the popular party game Cards Against Humanity is accusing Elon Musk’s SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a plot of vacant land the company owns in Texas.

20 hours ago

FILE - In this April 17, 2007 file photo, exhibitors work on laptop computers in front of an illumi...

Jacob Freeman

Tips: how to spot AI-generated content

The Better Business Bureau offered some tips on how to spot AI-generated text and photos.

3 days ago

YouTube ads can play even when your screen is paused now, and the YouTube logo can be seen on a sma...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

YouTube ads can play even when your screen is paused now

The Google-owned platform confirmed Thursday that it has “widely rolled out Pause ads to all advertisers.”

5 days ago

FILE - An Uber sign is pictured at the Salt Lake City and County Building on Friday, May 5, 2023. (...

Adam Smalls, KSL NewsRadio

Uber adds new app feature intended to keep drivers safe

Uber riders in Utah and around the country can now verify their identities on the app.

5 days ago

FILE - A person stands in front of a Meta sign outside of the company's headquarters in Menlo Park,...

Kelvin Chan, AP Business Writer

Meta bans Russia state media outlets over ‘foreign interference’

Meta is banning Russia state media organization from its social media company platforms, alleging that the outlets used deceptive tactics to amplify Moscow’s propaganda.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

TikTok removes Russian state media accounts for ‘covert influence operations’ ahead of US election