On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

11-year-old complains to City Hall and gets to design a better playground

Sep 24, 2024, 6:55 PM | Updated: 7:14 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD — Some people say you can’t fight city hall, but an 11-year-old in Clearfield did, and won.

Not an actual fight, but an example of speaking up rather than stewing silently in disagreement.

11-year-old Rosili Olsen helped design a new playground, and it’s here because of something in her neighborhood she didn’t agree with.

You might say that Tuesday was a big day. A day when a community came out to see a finished project, the work of a now 12-year-old.

“It feels amazing,” Olsen said. “It’s crazy!”

Finished product of Rosili Olsen's playground design. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Olsen family poses with Clearfield City staff in front of Rosili's playground design. (Courtesy Clearfield City) Rosili Olsen, 11, drew plans for a new playground near her house in crayon.(Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Rosili Olsen in front of the new playground she designed. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Rosili Olsen speaks at the ribbon-cutting for the new playground she designed. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) The playground near Rosili Olsen's house that inspired her to draw new plans so her sisters could play too. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Sketches of Rosili's playground designs. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Rosili Olsen playing on the new playground she designed. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Olsen family cuts the ribbon for the grand opening of Rosili's new playground in Clearfield. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Children playing on Rosili's new playground design. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Community gathers in Clearfield to see the ribbon cutting for the new playground on Sept. 24, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV) Rosili Olsen's new playground design makes its debut in Clearfield on Sept. 24, 2024. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)

A year ago, Olsen started a journey that began with a simple question. A complaint, really, after she saw the designs for the playground near her home.

“And Rosili’s first response to that was, ‘That’ll be really hard for my sisters to play on,’ because it was a lot of rope climbers and things like that, which for a two to five-year-old, is a lot trickier,” Eric Howes, Clearfield City’s community service director, told KSL TV.

Howes said Olsen came with her concerns and her own plan, in crayon.

“And that can be scary,” Howes said. “I don’t think most of us like to work with government agencies too much.”

It was already too late to change the local playground, but why not loop her in on another new one? Olsen made more drawings, more specifications. They came together and made something.

“It’s a really cool playground,” Olsen said. “And, How do I say it? Just really cool.”

The playground turned out a lot better than any private gripe or complaint could do. It became something cool that a lot of people can enjoy, and a story, she said, she may share for a while down the road.

“It means a lot. And now I can, when I’m older, I can tell my boyfriends.”

Olsen could tell them that when you fight city hall, sometimes, you win.

“She saw something she didn’t like. And rather than just complaining and writing a nasty social media post, she said, ‘I’m going to do something.’ And she did,” Howes said.

The new playground is at Bicentennial Park, north of Clearfield High School.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Finished product of Rosili Olsen's playground design. (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

11-year-old complains to City Hall and gets to design a better playground

Some people say you can't fight city hall, but an 11-year-old in Clearfield did, and won.

19 minutes ago

(FILE) - The FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention logo. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

What to know about FanX 2024

One of Utah's largest conventions is just around the corner.

39 minutes ago

FILE - Utah Lake on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Alton Barnhart

Algal bloom warning to patrons at Utah Lake

The Utah Department of Environmental Quality updated the harmful algal bloom monitoring, warning both American Fork and Lindon Marina patrons to be careful. 

39 minutes ago

A Colorado man who police say reached a speed of 130 mph while trying to get away on I-70 in Emery ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Colorado man flees Utah police going 130 mph

A 21-year-old Colorado man who police say reached a speed of 130 mph while trying to get away from officers in Utah is facing criminal charges.

2 hours ago

Two robbers held up a money transfer business at gun point, last week in West Valley City and polic...

Brian Carlson

Police seeking information in West Valley City armed robbery

Two robbers held up a money transfer business at gun point last week in West Valley City, and police need your help to find them. 

2 hours ago

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks to members of the media while visiting the State Department’s Sa...

Daniel Woodruff

Biographer says Mitt Romney preparing to be on Trump’s ‘enemies list’ if he wins

Sen. Mitt Romney is increasingly worried about what life might be like if former President Donald Trump wins in November, his biographer said.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

11-year-old complains to City Hall and gets to design a better playground