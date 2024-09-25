On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

What to know about FanX 2024

Sep 24, 2024, 6:36 PM

(FILE) - The FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention logo. (KSL TV)

(FILE) - The FanX Salt Lake Pop Culture & Comic Convention logo. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s largest conventions is just around the corner.

The FanX Salt Lake Comic & Pop Culture Convention is primarily a comic book convention. However, the event also celebrates different genres of nerd culture, such as anime, video games, movies, animation, and TV.

At the convention, attendees can explore the different areas inside the Salt Palace Convention Center, like the vendor floor, which hosts local and visiting vendors who sell their crafts. Attendees can also meet some of their favorite celebrities and personalities from different shows and series.

The convention also hosts various events for all ages, including guest panels, meet-ups, workshops, screenings, and other fun activities.

FanX will happen from Sept. 26 to 28. Tickets range from day passes from $20 to $50 to multiday and VIP passes from $65 to $329.

 

