Utah State University Officially Joins Pac-12 Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State University is entering a new era and joining the Pac-12 Conference.

The news was announced by the school on social media.

Utah State joins the Pac-12 Conference

“Utah State University unites alongside Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, San Diego State University, Oregon State University and Washington State University to kick off conference competition with the 2026-27 season,” reads a press release from the school.

The news was made official after multiple reports surfaced over the past few days linking the Aggies to the Pac-12.

“We are thrilled to welcome Utah State University to the Pac-12, as they join us on this exciting journey forward,” stated Commissioner Teresa Gould. “With President Elizabeth Cantwell and Athletics Director Diana Sabau at the helm, Utah State brings invaluable strategic insights and leadership that will greatly benefit our conference and its members as well as a history of competitive excellence and success. Today marks another exciting step for the Pac-12 – and it’s just the beginning of phase two.”

Utah State’s president also commented on the news.

Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell added, “The vision of the Pac-12 Conference firmly aligns with USU’s mission and our commitments to the future. This move unlocks new possibilities by directly enhancing the student-athlete experience and will significantly strengthen our reputation for competitive success, academic achievement, and research excellence.”

Pac-12 turmoil

The past few years have been nothing short of tumultuous for the Pac-12 Conference, starting with USC and UCLA exiting to join the Big Ten. After that, the dominos fell and other schools left as well, including the University Of Utah, which left for the Big 12 and are currently playing their first season of football in the conference.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.