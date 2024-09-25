On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State University Officially Joins Pac-12 Conference

Sep 24, 2024, 8:20 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah State University is entering a new era and joining the Pac-12 Conference.

The news was announced by the school on social media.

Utah State joins the Pac-12 Conference

“Utah State University unites alongside Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, San Diego State University, Oregon State University and Washington State University to kick off conference competition with the 2026-27 season,” reads a press release from the school.

The news was made official after multiple reports surfaced over the past few days linking the Aggies to the Pac-12.

“We are thrilled to welcome Utah State University to the Pac-12, as they join us on this exciting journey forward,” stated Commissioner Teresa Gould. “With President Elizabeth Cantwell and Athletics Director Diana Sabau at the helm, Utah State brings invaluable strategic insights and leadership that will greatly benefit our conference and its members as well as a history of competitive excellence and success. Today marks another exciting step for the Pac-12 – and it’s just the beginning of phase two.”

Utah State’s president also commented on the news.

Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell added, “The vision of the Pac-12 Conference firmly aligns with USU’s mission and our commitments to the future. This move unlocks new possibilities by directly enhancing the student-athlete experience and will significantly strengthen our reputation for competitive success, academic achievement, and research excellence.”

Pac-12 turmoil

The past few years have been nothing short of tumultuous for the Pac-12 Conference, starting with USC and UCLA exiting to join the Big Ten. After that, the dominos fell and other schools left as well, including the University Of Utah, which left for the Big 12 and are currently playing their first season of football in the conference. 

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State University Officially Joins Pac-12 Conference

Utah State University is entering a new era and joining the Pac-12 Conference. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Woods Cross Wildcats @ Roy Royals

The high school football rolls on with the  Game Night Live Game of the Week, heading to Roy High School for a Region 5 matchup.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Who Will Be Team’s Most Improved Player?

Welcome to the Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at which player on the roster will be most improved from last season.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Sues Mountain West, Filing Indicates Utah State’s Intentions

One day after reports surfaced that the Utah State Aggies will accept an invite to the Pac-12 Conference, the league filed a lawsuit naming the Logan, Utah-based school a future Pac-12 member.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 4: Colorado Players Pulling Away?

Week 4 of Big 12 play is complete, and while it is still early, two players are slowly pulling away from the pack. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter have begun to separate themselves.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football v. Baylor Bears

In the top 25 for the first time this season, the BYU Cougars hope to keep the momentum as they travel south to face the Baylor Bears.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah State University Officially Joins Pac-12 Conference