LOCAL NEWS

Utah County mother arrested on suspicion of killing her baby

Sep 24, 2024, 9:01 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah county woman is being held without bail in the Utah County Jail on suspicion of killing her baby.

Raona Dorothy Mora, 32, was arrested by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office after deputies responded to a call for service related to an injured child, according to a press release.

The press release states that the investigation began at about 3:15 a.m., when Utah County sheriff’s deputies arrived at a home near Nolen Park to treat her four-month-old boy who was “bleeding from the ear” with a swollen head.

After deputies and medics arrived on the scene, treatment began on her child, with an air ambulance being called to transport him to an area hospital, where he died due to the severity of their injuries.

The release also states that her baby’s injuries were “not consistent with having been caused the way (Mora) described.”

According to a filed bookings affidavit, medical staff reported that the boy sustained multiple skull fractures, resulting in an indentation of the skull and “extensive brain hemorrhaging.”

The affidavit states that the boy’s injuries were deemed unsurvivable, and life-saving measures were stopped.

In an interview with deputies, Mora claimed that she was sleeping and fell on top of the boy after rolling off of a bed, according to the affidavit.

Medical staff at the hospital refuted this claim, explaining that there was “no possibility that the extensive and life-ending injuries sustained by the baby” could have resulted from Mora’s explanation.

Mora was booked into the Utah County Jail on suspicion of child abuse homicide, a third-degree felony.

This is a breaking story, and may be updated with further information.

Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

