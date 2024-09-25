On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Cartel couriers: Who is driving lethal loads of drugs to Utah?

Sep 24, 2024, 10:42 PM

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Inside shoe boxes, luggage, hidden compartments in cars, and even a child’s car seat, Utah Highway Patrol troopers find meth, cocaine, and fentanyl traveling I-15. In August, the KSL investigators delivered an exclusive look inside the trafficking of deadly drugs through Utah’s busiest roadways. That reporting raised questions about how regular folks are being recruited into transporting drugs for Mexico-based cartels.

Body camera footage shows UHP troopers’ discovery of drugs inside a shoebox following a traffic stop along I-15 in Oct. 2023. (UHP)

“They’ve got couriers who they pay to receive these loads and drive them to distribution cities like Salt Lake City,” said Dustin Gillespie, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s assistant special agent in charge in Utah.

The KSL Investigators sat down with Gillespie and UHP Maj. Jeff Nigbur to find out who exactly is driving these lethal loads.

“I would think you’ll notice the randomness,” Nigbur said. “You know, when you think criminal you think of a specific type of person, right? They’re regular people, you know, like me and you.”

Investigators say couriers can be grandparents, young adults, U.S. citizens, and non-citizens. They might be traveling as lone drivers, in pairs, or even whole families.

“We’re looking at anything and everything,” said UHP Sgt. Jeff Blankenagel. “A lot of drugs that are coming up I-15 and into Salt Lake are actually being brought in by cars with Utah license plates.”

UHP Sgt. Blankenagel patrolling I-15 in July 2024. (Josh Szymanik, KSL TV)

But stopping a courier does little to stop the cartels.

“We’ve got leaders and authoritarian figures that are located in Mexico, and then we have individuals who are couriers who know nothing about the overall cartel operations,” Gillespie said. “And that’s by design.”

To the cartels, couriers are disposable, he said.

“They know perhaps that they were supposed to go to a McDonald’s or a Walmart parking lot in Salt Lake City and drop off the car and walk inside,” said Gillespie.

UHP investigation videos provided to KSL through a public record request show interviews with couriers caught by troopers. In one video, a courier tells investigators he made about 10 deliveries to Utah over a period of six months – but everything from the number he was supposed to call, to the location he was supposed to leave the vehicle, was different each time.

“I don’t know any of the people I’ve dropped to,” the man told investigators.

An estimated 18,000 fentanyl pills, firearm, and ammunition seized by UHP after a traffic stop along I-15 in Nov. 2023. (Ken Fall, KSL TV)

Defense attorney Clayton Simms represented a passenger in one of the vehicles stopped in the cases reviewed by the KSL Investigators. Troopers found thousands of fentanyl pills stashed deep in the interior of the vehicle and arrested the two men inside. Simms said couriers are often “blind mules.”

“A lot of times, the people that are transporting these items don’t know the nature of what they’re transporting, the value of what they’re transporting,” he said. “So that is kept secret from them and oftentimes too, the compartments in which the items are in are not accessible to the people in the car.”

The courier Simms represented got a plea deal and avoided prison time.

Both Simms and investigators said couriers are often down on their luck or struggling with addiction themselves, and that’s often how they end up getting the gig. One courier told investigators he got into doing drug drops through a man he met at a car wash.

I-15 is the most heavily used drug trafficking corridor running north to south in the western United States, according to the DEA. (Josh Szymanik, KSL TV)

But couriers take on a lot of risk. They face felonies and potential prison time, all while possessing little information to leverage that would be valuable to authorities.

So, why do they do it?

“We did it because desperation and money,” a courier told troopers. “That’s why we’re here.”

While law enforcement agencies work hard to stop shipments of drugs making their way into Utah, they know even a big bust is a drop in the bucket for the cartels – just the price of doing business for booming, billion-dollar enterprises.

“Does that mean that we slow down, or we stop, or we throw up our arms?” Gillespie asked. “No. I say we dig our heels in, and we continue to fight the fight.”

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Utah Highway Patrol troopers arrest a drug courier after finding thousands of fentanyl pills in a h...

Daniella Rivera

Cartel couriers: Who is driving lethal loads of drugs to Utah?

The KSL Investigators dug into who is transporting lethal loads of drugs to Utah for Mexico-based cartels, how they're recruited, and why they choose to take on the risk.

11 seconds ago

Mike Gilbertson talks to KSL TV's Matt Gephardt about fraudulent charges on his debit card. (KSL TV...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Roy man hit with over $4,000 in fraudulent charges on his debit card

Mike Gilbertson loves picking the blues on his guitar, but recently, it seems he got picked over by identity theft. That's when he decided it was time to get the help of KSL Investigators.

11 minutes ago

A graphic showing a chatbot....

Matt Gephardt

What is a company’s obligation to customers when its AI chatbot makes a promise that can’t be kept?

A Draper man says his home warranty company backed out of its promise to pay $3,000 towards replacing his A/C, claiming its artificial intelligence chat bot was “miscommunicating to a lot of people.” So, how enforceable is an AI-generated agreement?

1 day ago

Jamie Brotherton talks to KSL TV's Matt Gephardt about the difficulties he has faced in getting a c...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt helps Park City man get his solar roof made whole again

Jamie Brotherton was left in a bit of a bind when a company reinstalling solar panels on his roof never returned in April to finish the job. He decided to turn to KSL Investigators for help.

5 days ago

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG’s schedule...

Annie Knox and Daniella Rivera, KSL TV

Utah AG’s term ends soon but his office is still working to conceal his calendar

A judge sided with the KSL Investigators and ruled in favor of public access to the AG’s schedule, but he’s still fighting to keep it hidden. A state panel hears arguments on the issue Thursday.

6 days ago

Gene Allen says it cost $7,000 to get his Kia Sportage to run like new again. When his extended aut...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Get Gephardt: Magna man says car warranty company should not have denied his engine repair claim

Gene Allen says it cost $7,000 to get his Kia Sportage to run like new again. When his extended auto warranty refused to help pay for those repairs, he decided it was time to get KSL Investigators.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Cartel couriers: Who is driving lethal loads of drugs to Utah?