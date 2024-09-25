Man found dead in apparent homicide in West Valley City parking lot, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was found dead in the parking lot of an apartment complex in West Valley City Tuesday night, according to police.

Lt. Bill Merritt with West Valley City police said dispatch received a call just after 9:30 p.m. A passerby spotted a person with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the parking lot near 3300 South and 1200 West.

When police arrived, Merritt said they didn’t initially find the victim because the parking lot had many cars parked in it, and it was difficult to see. They were “flagged down” to the southeast corner of the complex where they found the victim deceased.

Police closed the complex to everyone but residents to gather evidence. Merritt said multiple witnesses heard commotion but weren’t sure what was happening.

In the early stages of the investigation, Merritt said police believe the killing was targeted, and they’re confident the crime happened at the scene where the victim was found. Detectives couldn’t immediately confirm the man’s cause of death.

Further, Merritt said the area is not typically one of high crime, but that this type of crime can “unfortunately happen anywhere.”

“The people that live in the area have no need to fear,” he said. “There is not somebody randomly going around and hurting people.”

Editor’s Note: This story initially reported Lt. Bill Merritt’s name incorrectly. It has since been corrected.