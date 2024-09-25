Teen dies in hospital after critically injured in Utah County motorcycle crash

SALEM, Utah County — A teen boy died Tuesday night after a motorcycle crash sent him to the hospital in critical condition. According to the Salem City Police Department, he died the next day in the hospital.

According to SCPD, the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Monday on 340 South and Woodland Hills Drive in front of Valley View Middle School. The teen riding the motorcycle and a passenger car collided as the car attempted a left turn.

The victim, whose family has identified him as 17-year-old Riley Smith, was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital by LifeFlight, SCPD said.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Riley’s family and friends set up a *GoFundMe to help his family with costs during their time of need.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.

