LOCAL NEWS

Teen dies in hospital after critically injured in Utah County motorcycle crash

Sep 25, 2024, 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:21 am

emergency lights generic...

FILE: (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALEM, Utah County — A teen boy died Tuesday night after a motorcycle crash sent him to the hospital in critical condition. According to the Salem City Police Department, he died the next day in the hospital.

According to SCPD, the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Monday on 340 South and Woodland Hills Drive in front of Valley View Middle School. The teen riding the motorcycle and a passenger car collided as the car attempted a left turn.

The victim, whose family has identified him as 17-year-old Riley Smith, was taken to Primary Children’s Hospital by LifeFlight, SCPD said.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

Riley’s family and friends set up a *GoFundMe to help his family with costs during their time of need.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

emergency lights generic...

Teen dies in hospital after critically injured in Utah County motorcycle crash

A 17-year-old boy in Salem suffered critical injuries in a motorcycle crash and died the next day in the hospital.

