A Taste Of The NHL, UHC Creates Special Night In Preseason Game At Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY – During the first ever NHL preseason game inside the Delta Center that featured a team wearing “UTAH” across their sweater, the Utah Hockey Club orchestrated an unforgettable experience for their new fans and laid a foundation for what could be a special bond for years to come.

Utah Hockey Club Players Pregame Excitement

From the moment the players first took the ice during their morning skate, the excitement and anticipation was palpable throughout the practice facility. The pace was up, pucks were flying, energy was high, and the guys were grinning from ear to ear as they discussed the game that evening.

“Just looking forward to learning our ways,” Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev told KSL Sports. “This is a preseason game so it’s not like we’re going to put guys through the wall. We’re just trying to worry about our game and put on a show for the fans.”

Following the morning skate, players descended upon their new home inside the Delta Center and were finally able to step inside their newly finished locker room. According to head coach Andre Tourigny, this only increased their excitement.

“It was actually really nice. It’s really well done, really professional. The set up is great. You can see the smiles of the players right now. I hope they will come back to earth because right now they’re flying high,” he said during his pre-game press conference.

As the players proceeded to dress and finalize game preparations, the enthusiasm only increased as the doors opened, and fans made their way inside.

Utah Hockey Club Fans Get First Taste of NHL Atmosphere

More than just a show, the preseason matchup with the Los Angeles Kings felt like a midnight movie premiere as fans were lining up outside the Delta Center doors well before they were allowed entry. But once the floodgates were opened, fans came pouring into the arena, cheering as their tickets were scanned and spreading like a wildfire throughout the facility to get a first look at the setup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

As fans continued to fill in all the available seats, reaching a total attendance number of 11,313, the players finally took the ice and it was love at first sight for the Utah Hockey Club’s supporters.

Simply unreal. The NHL belongs in Utah. This is a playoff atmosphere for a preseason game. The arena is pretty much full.#UtahHockeyClub #NHL pic.twitter.com/S1rzh8yEIo — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 24, 2024

Clearly, the fans were ready to cheer on their newest team after months of anticipation and excitement had built up and finally, it was time to play hockey.

A Collection of Utah Hockey Club Goals & Fights Blows the Roof Off of Delta Center

Once the puck dropped and the game began, fans were itching to show the boys some love. However, following a slow start and some obvious nerves from the players, it took some time before fans could empty their lungs in support of the club.

Related: The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Puts On A Show In OT Victory Over LA Kings

Enter the second power play unit led by Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli and Alexander Kerfoot. Once a man up, this group moved the puck beautifully throughout the zone, picking apart the Kings defense and lighting the lamp twice.

As the puck crossed the line for the first time, the crowd erupted in unison to voice their appreciation of the first goal ever scored inside the Delta Center.

🚨 GOAL!!! 🚨 Lawson Crouse gets the first one on home ice off the assist from Sean Durzi! 🤩#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/ZCbMPYSarn — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 24, 2024

“I think, you know, the atmosphere from as soon as we stepped foot on this, it’s amazing, scoring the first goal. I think I said in my interview, in between periods, you could tell they’re wanting to cheer for something. And, you know, a couple goals and the first couple fights got them really into it, and they stayed into it. That’s, it’s a good feeling,” Crouse said during his postgame interview.

The excitement only continued throughout the first period as Liam O’Brien dropped the gloves at center ice and hyped the crowd on his way to the locker room after the fight.

Following a regulation tie at two goals apiece, Clayton Keller treated fans to an OT winner just 19 seconds into the extra period, capping off a near perfect night of hockey.

Great pressure, nice turnover, and Keller absolutely RIPPED it to light the lamp. What a fun night. According to O’Brien Keller said this was the most fun preseason game he’s ever played in. The guys had a blast. So many more to come! https://t.co/DB1yZSRDkd — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 24, 2024

How Fans Reacted to the Utah Hockey Club’s First Preseason Game

Drawing a collection of fans to the first preseason home game, spectators deeply enjoyed the evening whether they were super familiar with the game or not.

“The NHL belongs in Utah,” Canada native and Utah Hockey Club inaugural season ticket holder John Bilton said. “I sat around lifelong hockey fans and first-time hockey attendees at last night’s game, and they equally enjoyed the product that was on the ice. The game itself, the atmosphere, the crowd, the speed and excitement that NHL hockey creates in a live environment was on display and was appreciated. The fans in front of me who had never been to a game we’re asking questions and had the biggest smiles on their faces.”

“You can tell the NHL belongs in Utah. The support and excitement are already through the roof. You can tell the players are happy to be here and so are the fans. I can’t wait to see how loud it will be for the regular season opener,” another Canada native and lifelong NHL supporter Dustin Byam shared.

While supporters familiar to the NHL were pleased with what they saw, the team captured a collection of brand-new fans, including Spencer Wixom who has fully embraced the team since their relocation.

“This was my first NHL experience and to get exposure to the NHL 10 minutes away from my home was incredible,” Wixom shared. “I grabbed tickets hours before the game and got to bring my four-year-old and parents. Seeing the speed of the players in person was incredible. Seeing the players warm up and work on things like redirecting the puck really showed the skill these guys have. My son was able to get his first exposure to hockey and was asking all morning when he can learn to skate!”

Whether new or seasoned, Utah fans collectively witnessed a special evening as the NHL descended upon Salt Lake City for the first time with a team to call their own.

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports