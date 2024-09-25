On the Site:
CRIME

$5,000 reward offered for info on unsolved Springville murder

Sep 25, 2024, 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

Springville police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the gunman in ...

Springville police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the gunman in the fatal shooting of Michael "Mikey" Joshua Mayer in an apartment complex parking lot nearly a year ago.

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


SPRINGVILLE Springville police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the gunman in the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment complex parking lot nearly a year ago.

Michael “Mikey” Joshua Mayer, 23, had just arrived at his apartment complex at 216 S. 100 West in Springville on Nov. 18, 2023, at about 2:45 a.m., when he was confronted by someone and shot multiple times.

Mayer was on the phone with a friend during the confrontation. The friend told police that after Mayer got out of his car, a man with a deep voice could be heard in the background demanding Mayer give him money, according to several search warrant affidavits filed in 4th District Court.

“(The friend) overheard the victim tell the suspect that his money was in the driver’s side door of his vehicle. (The friend) stated that the victim advised him to call 911. (He) hung up the voice call and immediately called 911. (The friend) stated that it seemed like the suspect male was in a big rush to get the money,” according to the court documents.

All evidence ‘exhausted’

Despite months of investigation, Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster on Wednesday said, “We’ve exhausted just about every” piece of evidence collected and leads that investigators had received. Foster says that includes all the technology tools available to police, such as checking cell phone towers on the night of the shooting to determine who was in the area.

Now, police are hoping a $5,000 reward will prompt someone to step forward with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction.

“You know darn well that people talk,” he said. “We’re looking for any information that we can follow up on. We’re just looking for someone who may have information or a name.”

At the time of the incident, Amanda Bird, 43, was arrested and later charged with obstruction of justice. Two other people found in her apartment — a 49-year-old man and his 22-year-old son — which is located in the same complex where Mayer lived, were questioned by police but eventually released. Foster says although the trio has not been completely cleared, there is not enough evidence linking them to the shooting.

Bird was convicted on the obstruction charge and in January was sentenced to three years of probation and given credit for the month she spent in jail, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Springville detectives at 801-491-5528 or 801-491-5554.

