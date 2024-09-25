On the Site:
BYU Football Announces Future Games With ACC, Pac-12 Programs

Sep 25, 2024, 11:28 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars have added a football series with Cal and Boston College of the ACC and Oregon State and Colorado State of the Pac-12.

BYU Football adds ACC, Pac-12 to schedule

The Cougars are adding a two-game series against the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Cal Bears and Boston College Eagles.

Cal travels to Provo in 2026, followed by a return date for BYU to visit California Memorial Stadium in 2027. The Cougars are 3-1 all-time against Cal.

Boston College and BYU will face off in Provo in 2028, ending a 22-year drought between games. The Cougars head east to face the Eagles at BC Alumni Stadium in 2029. BC holds a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series.

In addition to two games against ACC opponents, BYU added a pair of home and home series with Oregon State and Colorado State.

The Beavers will head to Provo in 2027, and BYU will return to Corvallis, Oregon, in 2028. Oregon State holds a 6-5 lead in the all-time series, which hasn’t been played since 2012.

After moving from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 in 2026, the Colorado State Rams will host BYU in its first season with the new conference. The Cougars are scheduled to return the favor with a trip to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 2029. BYU is 37-29-3 all-time against CSU.

BYU adjusts future football scheduling

The program also announced that nine previously announced games have been moved to a new date or rescheduled from TBD.


School		 Original New
@ Northern Illinois 2020 2030
SMU 2027 2031
Navy TBD 2031
Michigan State 2020 2032
Coastal Carolina TBD 2033
@ Virginia Tech 2026 2033
South Florida 2026 2034
Missouri 2020 2035
@ Troy 2026 2035

The previously scheduled games against Army (2020, 2032) and Ole Miss (2028, 2029) have been canceled.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

