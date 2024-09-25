On the Site:
DWR seeking information about illegally killed deer near Enterprise

Sep 25, 2024, 12:37 PM

Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking information regarding an illegally killed buck deer that was discovered earlier this month in Washington County. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

(Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

ENTERPRISE, Washington County — Conservation officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are seeking information regarding an illegally killed buck deer that was discovered earlier this month in Washington County.

According to a DWR release, officers were notified of the dead deer on Sept. 3 near Enterprise. Through the course of their investigation, officers were able to determine the deer was killed sometime within 24 hours of receiving the report.

The release further stated that the deer had been killed by a firearm and was left to waste.

“Individuals who unlawfully kill big game animals and other wildlife are stealing opportunities from law abiding hunters and others who enjoy seeing wildlife across the state,” said DWR Sgt. Brandon White in the release.

According to the DWR, only archery hunts were taking place in the area at the time the deer was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the DWR. Information can be provided in one of four ways.

  • Directly call Sgt. White at 435-616-9453
  • Call the UTiP hotline at 800-662-3337
  • Use the UTDWR app
  • Send a text to 847411

Last week, the DWR reported a moose was illegally killed in Wasatch County. Information on that case can be reported in any of the ways mentioned above.

And earlier this month, the DWR reported that more than 100 wildlife species had been illegally killed since Aug. 1 that number included nine deer, six elk, two moose and one bear.

Outdoors & Recreation

Mark Jones

DWR seeking information about illegally killed deer near Enterprise

3 hours ago

