ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Six car crash in Salt Lake City hospitalizes one passenger, police say

Sep 25, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:31 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SALT LAKE CITY — A person is in critical condition after a car did not slow down at a red light, causing a six-car crash Tuesday night, police say.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reported that at 6:21 p.m., five cars were stopped at a red light on 300 W. 1700 South when a small SUV crashed into them, causing a “chain reaction crash.”


Police said a passenger from one of the cars was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers did not report any other drivers having injuries.

Police said in a press release that “all drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.”

