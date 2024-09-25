SALT LAKE CITY — A person is in critical condition after a car did not slow down at a red light, causing a six-car crash Tuesday night, police say.

The Salt Lake City Police Department reported that at 6:21 p.m., five cars were stopped at a red light on 300 W. 1700 South when a small SUV crashed into them, causing a “chain reaction crash.”



Police said a passenger from one of the cars was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Officers did not report any other drivers having injuries.

Police said in a press release that “all drivers remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.”

