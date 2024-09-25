Tij Iginla’s Status Revealed During Utah Hockey Club’s Training Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – After experiencing a lower-body injury a few weeks ago and missing the entirety of the Utah Hockey Club’s rookie camp, 2024 first round draft pick Tij Iginla is now healthy and participating in training camp.

I can confirm Tij Iginla is healthy and will return to practice. It’ll be good to see him back on the ice.#UtahHockeyClub #NHL — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 25, 2024

Tij Iginla’s Status

As the first pick in Utah Hockey Club history, fans have been itching to get a look at Iginla in a real game setting since this summer. Unfortunately, due to a minor lower body injury, Iginla was held out of both the rookie camp and tournament for precautionary reasons.

However, Iginla is now listed as healthy and returned to practice this week.

Utah’s Tij Iginla

Iginla is an 18-year-old forward from Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. Before joining his local WHL team, Iginla was drafted ninth overall by the Seattle Thunderbirds where he spent two seasons prior to being traded to the Kelowna Rockets.

The trade to Kelowna was pivotal in Iginla’s journey to the NHL Draft as he flourished for the Rockets. In 64 appearances, Iginla absolutely scorched opposing nets with 47 goals and 37 assists. This caught the attention of numerous NHL scouts and Iginla skyrocketed up draft boards from a second or third-round projection to a first-round pick. Full Story: Utah Hockey Club Prospect Profiles: Tij Iginla

Utah Hockey Club Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will continue their preseason against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @BagleyKSLsports