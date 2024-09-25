Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 6

SALT LAKE CITY – The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. This week’s winner is Troy Ellermeier from Herriman High School.

Salt Lake County Player of the Week – Troy Ellermeier, FS (Herriman)

The Herriman Mustangs made the short trip to Riverton High School last Friday for a Region 2 showdown. Both teams started the season slow and were looking to pick up a win to open region play. Riverton’s passing game was the focal point of the game early for the Silverwolves. Two touchdown passes for Riverton offset a pick-six for Herriman’s Macrae Parker. Herriman tied the game at 14-all just before halftime on a touchdown pass from Mustangs’ backup quarterback Bryce Benson.

The second half saw Herriman put the clamps down on the Silverwolves. The Mustangs defense yielded just one field goal in the final 30 minutes of the game. Ellermeier was a menace from his free safety position all game long, racking up eight total tackles, tied for second-most on the team. He returned one of his three interceptions on the game 20 yards for a pick-six to put Herriman up for good. The Mustangs would go on to win 26-17 and improve to 1-0 in region play.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

