Police seeking the public’s help in locating missing man

LOGAN — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 48-year-old man who has not been seen in more than two months.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, David Allan Roe was last seen on July 15 in Salt Lake City giving food and money to the homeless.

On July 18, Roe’s vehicle was located near Hardware Ranch in Hyrum. His vehicle had a flat tire, and despite an extensive search effort, police have been unable to locate him.

Roe is 6-foot-3 and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police also said Roe is high functioning autistic.

Police in Logan and Orem are working to follow up on all leadss. However, they said the public’s assistance is crucial right now.

“We are doing everything we can to find David,” said Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi, with the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release. “And we are hopeful that the community can help us bring him home safely. If you know anything, even the smallest detail, please come forward.”

With winter approaching, police are especially concerned about finding Roe.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Roe, you are asked to contact the Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-755-1142.