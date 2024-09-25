On the Site:
Utah Supreme Court to decide the fate of constitutional Amendment D

Sep 25, 2024, 1:52 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

Attorney Taylor Meehan speaks to the court as Mormon Women for Ethical Government and The League of...

Attorney Taylor Meehan speaks to the court as Mormon Women for Ethical Government and The League of Women Voters oppose the Utah Legislature during oral arguments at the Utah Supreme Court in Salt Lake City on Wednesday. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — The fate of Utah’s proposed constitutional Amendment D is now in the hands of the state Supreme Court after the five justices heard arguments Wednesday over a lower court decision that voided the proposal.

A lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Legislature‘s process to put the proposal on the November ballot has quickly moved through the courts this month, and a 3rd District Court judge issued a preliminary injunction to void the amendment on Sept. 12. Judge Dianna M. Gibson agreed with plaintiffs that legislative leaders failed to accurately describe the “subject matter” in the text of the ballot question on Amendment D and failed to publish the text of the amendment in newspapers across the state.

Attorneys for the state quickly appealed that ruling to the state’s high court, and on Wednesday argued that the Legislature was in “substantial compliance” with a constitutional provision requiring that lawmakers “cause” the text of the proposed amendment to be printed in newspapers in each county for two months preceding the election.

Taylor Meehan argued that provision can be interpreted to mean the Legislature needs to print the text of the amendment in newspapers in the two months prior to November, not for 60 days prior to the election. She said lawmakers bought ad space through a press association on Sept. 11 — less than 60 days before the Nov. 5 election — and argued that news articles linking to the resolution text on the legislative website also bring the state in compliance with the Constitution.

“I think it’s highly relevant that when the newspapers began talking about Amendment D — as early as August — they’re hyperlinking to the online bill file,” Meehan said.

When it comes to the text of the ballot question, which describes the proposed amendment, Meehan argued that the text of the question being put to the voters is not counterfactual to the actual amendment. She said the text on the ballot doesn’t need to precisely describe every aspect of the proposal, but is designed instead to alert voters to the general subject of the amendment.

Justices grilled attorneys for the state for well over an hour to start the hearing, and appeared skeptical of several arguments — especially those related to the publishing of the amendment text in newspapers across the state. Although Meehan argued that publishing the text on the lieutenant governor’s website and the legislative website meets the requirements given technological changes since the ratification of the state Constitution in the late 1800s, several justices pointed out that the constitutional text explicitly singles out newspapers as the vehicle for informing the public of the amendment.

On the other side, attorney Mark Gaber reaffirmed arguments made before the lower court judge that lawmakers failed to publicize the text of the amendment in a timely fashion, and said the “misleading” wording of the ballot question would deprive voters of the right to a free and fair election. He asked the Supreme Court to uphold the preliminary injunction put in place by Gibson.

He said most voters would have no reason to believe that the wording on their ballot might be misleading. Previous constitutional amendment questions were written by nonpartisan legislative attorneys, but lawmakers changed that earlier this year, giving top leaders in the House and Senate the power to craft the language.

Gaber said the lawmakers essentially put “campaign language” on the ballot, which he argues makes it not a “free election.”

All parties appeared to agree that it’s too late to rewrite the wording on the ballot, given that some ballots have already been sent out to voters overseas. They also agreed that a preliminary injunction would likely become a de facto “permanent injunction” because of the quickly approaching election, but attorneys for both sides preferred to get an answer on the injunction before the election, rather than litigating the constitutionality of the amendment process after it had already been voted on.

Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant adjourned the hearing Wednesday afternoon without giving a timeline for when an opinion will be issued.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

