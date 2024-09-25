KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 7 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 7 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 7

Dropped out of Top 25: East Leopards (#19), Viewmont Vikings (#21), Layton Lancers (#23).

25. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs, 4-2, 3-0 Region 9 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Snow Canyon, 35-6.

Next Up: @ No. 21 Stansbury on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

24. Park City Miners, 5-1, 2-1 Region 10 (#11)

Previous Result: Loss at Stansbury, 14-10.

Next Up: vs. Cottonwood on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

23. Green Canyon Wolves, 5-1, 2-1 Region 11 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at Logan, 42-21.

Next Up: @ Mountain Crest on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

22. Alta Hawks, 3-3, 1-2 Region 6 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 31-10.

Next Up: vs. No. 17 Olympus on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

21. Stansbury Stallions, 4-2, 3-0 Region 10 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 11 Park City, 14-10.

Next Up: vs. No. 25 Crimson Cliffs on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

20. Northridge Knights, 5-1, 2-1 Region 5 (#15)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 18 Bountiful, 42-14.

Next Up: vs. Bonneville on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

19. Richfield Wildcats, 6-0, 1-0 3A South (#22)

Previous Result: Win vs. Juab, 24-13.

Next Up: @ Carbon on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

18. American Fork Cavemen, 2-4, 0-1 Region 3 (#12)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Lehi, 34-10.

Next Up: vs. No. 1 Lone Peak on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

17. Olympus Titans, 3-3, 2-1 Region 6 (#25)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 19 East, 33-10.

Next Up: @ No. 22 Alta on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

16. West Panthers, 2-4, 2-0 Region 6 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Rigby (ID), 35-33.

Next Up: vs. Skyline on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

15. Weber Warriors, 4-2, 0-1 Region 1 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss vs. No. 8 Davis, 39-37.

Next Up: vs. Syracuse on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

14. Spanish Fork Dons, 5-1, 3-0 Region 8 (#20)

Previous Result: Win vs. Salem Hills, 30-2.

Next Up: @ West Field on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

13. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 6-0, 2-0 Region 7 (#17)

Previous Result: Win vs. Wasatch, 28-14.

Next Up: @ No. 10 Orem on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

12. Bountiful Redhawks, 5-1, 2-1 Region 5 (#18)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 15 Northridge, 42-14.

Next Up: @ Clearfield on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

11. Brighton Bengals, 5-1, 2-1 Region 6 (#13)

Previous Result: Win at Skyline, 42-0.

Next Up: @ East on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

10. Orem Tigers, 5-1, 1-0 Region 7 (#5)

Previous Result: Loss at Sky View, 60-59.

Next Up: vs. No. 13 Maple Mountain on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

9. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 6-0, 2-0 Region 11 (#10)

Previous Result: Win at Bear River, 42-6.

Next Up: vs. Logan on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

8. Morgan Trojans, 6-0, 1-0 3A North (#9)

Previous Result: Win at Juan Diego, 49-0.

Next Up: @ Ben Lomond on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

7. Davis Darts, 5-1, 1-0 Region 1 (#8)

Previous Result: Win at No. 16 Davis, 39-37.

Next Up: @ Fremont on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

6. Skyridge Falcons, 4-2, 1-0 Region 3 (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. Westlake, 40-0.

Next Up: vs. No. 2 Lehi on Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 PM.

5. Roy Royals, 6-0, 3-0 Region 5 (#6)

Previous Result: Win at Bonneville, 55-35.

Next Up: vs. Woods Cross on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 2-2, 1-0 Region 7 (#4)

Previous Result: Bye Week.

Next Up: vs. Cedar Valley on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers, 5-1, 1-0 Region 2 (#3)

Previous Result: Win at Mountain Ridge, 21-14.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM.

2. Lehi Pioneers, 5-0, 1-0 Region 3 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 12 American Fork, 34-10.

Next Up: @ No. 6 Skyridge on Thursday, September 26 at 7:00 PM.

1. Lone Peak Knights, 5-1, 1-0 Region 3 (#1)

Previous Result: Win vs. Pleasant Grove, 37-0.

Next Up: @ No. 18 American Fork on Friday, September 27 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at Roy High School, where the Royals will host the Woods Cross Wildcats. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 27. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

