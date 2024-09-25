Jazz To Host Two-Day Media Availability Before Training Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will split their media availability over two days as they prepare to open the training camp on October 1.

Team owner Ryan Smith, CEO Danny Ainge, and general manager Justin Zanik will all speak on Friday, September 27, beginning at 11 a.m. MST, while coach Will Hardy, and the team’s players will speak on Monday, September 30.

The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets are the only two teams in the NBA hosting their full media day before September 30 when veteran players are allowed to report to camp.

What To Expect At Utah Jazz Media Day?

Two big issues that will likely be addressed at media day are how the team plans to overhaul the Delta Center to better suit the Utah Hockey Club, and where the Jazz came up short in team building this offseason.

The current view of the skating rink is obstructed for fans behind the goal in parts of the upper bowl and will be redesigned to create unobstructed viewing for every fan in the arena.

This is what the obstructed seats look like at the Delta Center for @utahhockeyclub games. Obviously you can only see one goal, but still a fun time, great atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/dDlcGkWBET — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) September 24, 2024

The Salt Lake City Council still needs to hold a final vote on downtown reconstruction, including the Delta Center and the surrounding areas.

Ainge will be asked about his April comments that suggested the Jazz were going to be aggressive in the offseason in hopes of improving the roster.

“I think that our objective is to find a player or two and we’re ready to roll,” Ainge said. “We’re ready to go big game hunting, and that hasn’t happened in the last two years.”

Ainge did indicate in his end-of-season press conference that if the Jazz were unable to find ways to improve the roster before free agency opened on July 1, it would shift to a new strategy.

“If we don’t land anything, we don’t make any deals, we don’t land anything, then our direction could change at that moment and [we will] wait until the next time we can try to build a roster,” Ainge said.

New Faces At Media Day

Though the franchise didn’t land any big game in the offseason, there will still be plenty of new names making their Jazz debuts on Monday.

Veterans Patty Mills, Drew Eubanks, and Svi Mykhailiuk will don the redesigned Jazz uniforms for the first time next week, while rookies Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowksi will appear for the first time since Summer League.

Oscar Tshiebwe will also make his first appearance on a two-way contract with the team.

How Can You Listen To Jazz Media Day?

Fans can listen to Jazz Media Day beginning Friday at 11 a.m. MST on the KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM and 1280 AM. The events can also be streamed at kslsports.com/stream.

