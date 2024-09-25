Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 7
Sep 25, 2024, 2:33 PM
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
High School Football
Friday, September 27 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)
Game Night Live: Woods Cross @ Roy
Desert Hills @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)
Hurricane @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)
Cedar @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)
Sky View @ Bear River (Bear River Live)
Viewmont @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)
Morgan @ Ben Lomond (Morgan Sports Network)
Beaver @ North Summit (TeamHive.live)
Manti @ Canyon View (TeamHive.live)
South Sevier @ San Juan (TeamHive.live)
Juab @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)
Millard @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)
Pleasant Grove @ Westlake (TeamHive.live)
Wasatch @ Springville (TeamHive.live)
Enterprise @ Milford (TeamHive.live)
Richfield @ Carbon (TeamHive.live)
Grand County @ Delta (TeamHive.live)
Gunnison Valley @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)
Parowan @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)