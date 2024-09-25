On the Site:
Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 7

Sep 25, 2024, 2:33 PM

Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.

High School Football

Friday, September 27 (All games begin at 7:00 PM unless noted)

Game Night Live: Woods Cross @ Roy

KSL Sports Red Zone Show

Crimson Cliffs @ Stansbury

Olympus @ Alta

Maple Mountain @ Orem

Lone Peak @ American Fork

Desert Hills @ Dixie (The Fan Sports Network)

Hurricane @ Snow Canyon (The Fan Sports Network)

Cedar @ Pine View (The Fan Sports Network)

Sky View @ Bear River (Bear River Live)

Viewmont @ Box Elder (Beehive Sports Media)

Morgan @ Ben Lomond (Morgan Sports Network)

Beaver @ North Summit (TeamHive.live)

Manti @ Canyon View (TeamHive.live)

South Sevier @ San Juan (TeamHive.live)

Juab @ North Sanpete (TeamHive.live)

Millard @ North Sevier (TeamHive.live)

Pleasant Grove @ Westlake (TeamHive.live)

Wasatch @ Springville (TeamHive.live)

Enterprise @ Milford (TeamHive.live)

Richfield @ Carbon (TeamHive.live)

Grand County @ Delta (TeamHive.live)

Gunnison Valley @ Duchesne (TeamHive.live)

Parowan @ Kanab (TeamHive.live)

