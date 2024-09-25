Utah State Defends Decision To Exit Mountain West, Join Pac-12

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Aggies are the newest member of the once proud Pac-12, leaving behind the Mountain West to begin the 2026-27 academic year.

USU’s Director of Athletics Diana Sabau spoke with Hans and Scotty G. on KSL Sports Zone about the Aggies’ decision to leave the MW.

“I made a commitment when I came here that we would keep reaching and rising,” USU Director of Athletics Diana Sabau explained. “That we would continue to elevate Utah State athletics; that we would future-proof our athletics department in alignment with President Cantwell and our university. I think we’ve just absolutely done that with the Pac-12 new conference opportunity.”

Reach and Rise! Excited for Utah State’s future academic and athletic achievements. Thank you to all who have built our Aggie legacy. Coming Fall of 2026🤘🏻💙‼️ Thanks @pac12 … Let’s GO! pic.twitter.com/wHtgLR3bFh — Diana Sabau (@UtahState_AD) September 25, 2024

To leave the Mountain West, Utah State must pay more than $17 million in exit fees to its former conference.

“This opportunity does come with a financial load, and it’s a heavy load,” Sabau stated. “But, it absolutely ensures our future as an institution and athletics department… We’ve had overwhelming support from the individuals who have reached out. Both here in Logan and Cache Valley, the Wasatch Front, really the entire state.”

Utah State will remain in the MW through the 2025-26 season. It joined the conference alongside San Jose State in December 2013.

“This will be a period of transition that won’t necessarily be a vacation or easy,” Sabau cautioned. “We’re going to have to do a lot of heavy lifting, and we’re going to have to ask those who have contributed in the past to help us formulate and shape our future. It’s really exciting, and I think this energizes a lot of Aggie nation.”

The Pac-12 has officially announced Utah State as its 7th member starting in 2026. pic.twitter.com/eqSQyrzy3P — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 25, 2024

Sabau credited school president Elizabeth R. Cantwell with supporting the decision-making process.

“I want to thank President Cantwell because it is her ultimate decision as the president of the University,” Sabau continued. “President Cantwell made the ultimate decision, and for both of us, it was making sure that our student-athletes would be able to compete on the best state with the best opponent. That they would be in a conference e that was nationally respected and achieved a high following.”

Following USU With KSL Sports

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24