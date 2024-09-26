On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Police pursuit crosses state lines after possible domestic violence incident

Sep 25, 2024, 9:30 PM | Updated: 9:33 pm

A car caught fire on eastbound Interstate 80, east of Skull Valley Road on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (West Wendover Police Department)

(West Wendover Police Department)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


WENDOVER — Two are in custody after police said a possible domestic violence incident turned into a pursuit when the driver fled officers Wednesday.

Lt. Panthelakis with the West Wendover Police Department said that officers received information about a “rolling” domestic violence situation, with a potentially injured woman.

According to Sgt. Clint Fawson with the Utah Highway Patrol, officers located the vehicle on Interstate 80 traveling eastbound near West Wendover.

When officers attempted to stop the driver, he fled onto I-80, according to Panthelakis.

WWPD officers started a pursuit that reportedly lasted 40 miles, reaching speeds up to 120 miles per hour.

Panthelakis reported the driver fled into Utah at approximately 5 p.m., and then Utah Highway Patrol took over the chase.

Police successfully spiked the vehicle’s tires twice, according to Fawson, then used a pit maneuver once speeds got low enough. The vehicle reportedly caught fire, and both occupants of the vehicle got out when flames started engulfing the car at approximately 7 p.m.

Fawson said that medical personnel checked both people, and there were no reported injuries from the pursuit.

Both occupants were taken safely into custody.

Fawson said police believe they have a suspect and a victim, but are still investigating the involvement of both people.

This story is developing and may be updated.

