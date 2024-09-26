On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Road Trip At Baylor

Sep 25, 2024, 8:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football will have one of its top running backs against the Baylor Bears.

Hinckley Ropati is going to be available this week.

The senior ball carrier, who teammates call “Folau” (middle name), will return this week after missing the past two games due to an injury suffered against SMU.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said on his weekly coaches show (Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on KSL NewsRadio) that Ropati would be back in the lineup.

“Hinckley’s back. He’s rolling. And he’s playing,” said BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick on Wednesday.

Ropati was the opening week starter at running back for BYU against Southern Illinois. This season, he has rushed for 89 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.

BYU football is giving LJ Martin extra time to heal before the bye week

BYU will be without LJ Martin again this week. Head coach Kalani Sitake said they will give the sophomore extra rest heading into the upcoming bye week in an effort to get him back for the Arizona game on October 12.

“…I think if you ask LJ and the rest of the guys, whether you’re able to go isn’t really the question. It’s are you better than the guys that are at full strength,” asked Sitake earlier this week when discussing Martin’s status. “If you ask our running backs, they want to play. But we’ve got to make the best decision, and we can really take advantage of extra time and healing for him. That’s what we’re going to do with him.”

Martin suffered an ankle injury in the win over SMU on September 6.

Sione I. Moa banged up?

BYU running back Sione I. Moa had 76 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown in the win over Kansas State.

A BYU student reporter from The Daily Universe reported on X that Moa was seen on BYU’s campus wearing a boot.

Roderick was asked about that on Wednesday, and he acknowledged that Sione “got banged up a little bit in the [Kansas State] game.”

The seventh-year BYU coordinator added that they will “make a decision” on Moa’s availability for the Baylor game on Thursday.

If cannote to play in Waco, BYU’s running back options will be Ropati, Enoch Nawahine, Miles Davis, and Pokaiaua Haunga.

Right Guard position

An underrated piece to BYU’s win over Kansas State was the play of Bruce Mitchell at right guard. The third-string lineman stepped in for injured Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa and had a strong showing in his first career start.

Regardless of who starts at right guard this week at Baylor, BYU feels good about its options. On a positive note, Kalani Sitake spoke to members of the Cougar Club during a Luncheon on Wednesday and gave a positive update on Makasini and Leausa.

“The other two guards are back now. We’re close to full strength on the offensive line,” Sitake said during a Cougar Club Luncheon on Wednesday.

No. 22 BYU at Baylor

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MDT)

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (Extended pregame begins at 7 a.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Road Trip At Baylor

Injury tidbits for BYU entering the road game at Baylor.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Defends Decision To Exit Mountain West, Join Pac-12

The Utah State Aggies are the newest member of the once proud Pac-12, leaving behind the Mountain West to begin the 2026-27 academic year. USU's Director of Athletics Diana Sabau spoke with Hans & Scotty G. on KSL Sports Zone about the Aggies decision to leave the MW.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsportsLike us on Facebook...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 7

Week 7 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Host Two-Day Media Availability Before Training Camp

The Utah Jazz will split their media availability over two days as they prepare to open the training camp on October 1.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 7

Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Takeaways From BYU Football’s Future Schedule Moves

Takeaways on BYU's future scheduling matchups.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Football Injury Report Entering Big 12 Road Trip At Baylor