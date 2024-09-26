On the Site:
Disconnecting from Danger: How to separate your cell phone line from your abuser

Sep 25, 2024, 10:27 PM

BY COURTNEY JOHNS


SALT LAKE CITY — Domestic violence advocates know the moment a victim leaves an abuser is one of the most dangerous times in that relationship. If that victim shares a cell phone plan, it makes the process even harder.

That is why U. S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-16) said she sponsored the Safe Connections Act, which she says is meant to make it easier for survivors to separate their cell phone lines from their abusers, even if they are not the primary account holder. Something that was next to impossible prior to this act.

“It’s made a huge difference in women’s lives across the country,” Eshoo said.

The act requires cell phone providers to transfer a survivor’s line free of charge. Enforcement of the act went into effect on July 15th, 2024, but the KSL Investigators found some providers have made the process significantly harder than others.

Disconnecting from Danger: KSL Investigates exposes major providers failing to follow domestic abuse law

 

Materials Needed

Survivors are required to submit ONE form of documentation to qualify for line separation under the Safe Connections Act:

  • Legal documents such as police reports, charging documents, court documents, restraining orders, military protective orders, and statements provided by police, magistrates, or judges OR…
  • Affidavits signed by licensed medical providers, mental health care providers, licensed military medical or mental health providers, licensed social workers, victim services providers, military victim services providers, or employees of a court acting within the scope of that person’s employment.

Fastest route based on provider

AT&T: Provides information including a form you can fill out online here. You can also call this number 800.983.4428.

Cricket Wireless: Provides information online including a form you must fill out. You then must send the form to DVLAW@cs.cricketwireless-mail.com. For more information, visit Cricket’s Safe Connections page.

Mint Mobile: Its website does not provide information, and its chat service provided inaccurate information when KSL investigators utilized it. Attempts to contact their media representatives were unsuccessful. KSL contacted the FCC for guidance for Mint Mobile customers and will continue providing updates.

T-Mobile: Has a webpage acknowledging the Safe Connections Act but does not provide a clear path to an online form unless requested. When KSL Investigates called customer service, a representative gave KSL Investigates a URL to type in to access that form. You can access that form by clicking here. The site also provides a maximum upload of 1 megabyte; however, you can use this free PDF creator site to compress files.

Verizon: Does not provide an immediate online form. Instead, they have a dedicated line you can call: 800-922-0204.

Xfinity: Provides information to fill out a form online or by printing out a form that can be emailed. Access more details here.

How to File a Complaint

If you or someone you know is having difficulty separating their phone line under the Safe Connections Act, you can file a complaint with the FCC here.

Support Resources

Domestic violence survivors seeking help can contact Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). Additional support is available through the Rape Recovery Center at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

