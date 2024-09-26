On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Historic 25th Street business owners critical of Ogden paid parking plan

Sep 25, 2024, 10:09 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — City leaders said paid parking downtown is the key to helping the area grow and develop, but several business owners said a parking fee will kill businesses.

Ogden City community and economic development deputy director David Sawyer led a parking plan review meeting at Union Station Wednesday night. It was contentious at times, with business owners questioning the transparency of the plan.

“I’ve had customers on 25th Street tell me, ‘David, paid parking will actually help my business,'” Sawyer said before he was interrupted by several people in attendance asking who these individuals were.

Sawyer said many individuals sent them input privately. He said multiple meetings and hearings on the parking plan have been held.

He said the goal of paid parking is to increase vehicle turnover, reduce traffic congestion, and make downtown more pedestrian-friendly, boosting local businesses.

Sawyer said the city conducted a parking study with national consultant Kimley-Horn & Associates, which found that parking downtown on some blocks meets or exceeds parking capacity at peak times.

As a result of the study, a paid parking plan was recommended, which includes two new parking structures.

“Less big asphalt parking lots and more vertical and more parking underneath,” Sawyer said. “Making it easier for pedestrians to walk and be closer to everything.”

Thomas Hardy Salon’s owner said he supports Ogden City leaders, but believes they’re wrong on this plan. He’s concerned it will impact his clientele.

“We want them to have a good experience here, and tacking on a parking fee now is going to be a little bit tough for them, and many of them have said that could be a deal breaker,” Tom Hardy said.

He’s also worried his employees could leave if they have to pay for permits. Hardy thinks paid parking would turn visitors away.

“We look at our older clients that might not be able to walk from a long distance for free parking,” Hardy said. “If they got to pay more money to be here, they’re not going to walk the streets and visit the other merchants.”

He said Ogden shouldn’t be treated like a big city when it comes to planning at this level.

“We’re not in that kind of market, our people maybe don’t have that kind of income to worry about,” Hardy said. “It might stifle people from coming down.”

At the meeting, Sawyer said Ogden is a destination city for tourism. He said he looked at the impacts of paid parking on cities comparable to Ogden. None of the cities listed were in Utah, but noted community members there were apprehensive of paid parking plans, but found them to have positive impacts following implementation.

“We don’t want to be like Salt Lake City,” Sawyer said. “We tried to look at communities that were very similar to our community.”

Great Harvest Bread Company owner Chris Zenger said he wished the city had asked for his and others’ input.

“We didn’t hear about this, but finally, just one of the business owners who maybe attended one of those silly city planning meetings found out about it,” he said.

Zenger said he thinks there are other ways to increase parking.

“Am I going to lose employees because they can’t afford the parking passes, or don’t want to walk a block or two to the parking garage and up and down flights of stairs,?” Zenger said. “We start at 4 a.m.”

A few other business owners voiced concerns about employees walking further to their parking spot during the dark.

“I hope they rethink what they’re doing, because we already have my next-door neighboring business, they’re already leaving. They’ve given their notice,” he said.

City leaders said it will take time to implement this plan, and parking will still be free for the first few months.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Hands holding a cell phone...

Courtney Johns

Disconnecting from Danger: KSL Investigates exposes major providers failing to follow domestic abuse law

KSL investigates major cell carriers’ implementation of the Safe Connections Act, revealing mixed results and detailing the fastest ways for survivors to separate their lines from abusers.

42 minutes ago

KSL Investigators outline the quickest way for domestic abuse survivors to separate their phone lin...

Courtney Johns

Disconnecting from Danger: How to separate your cell phone line from your abuser

KSL Investigators outline the quickest way for domestic abuse survivors to separate their phone lines from abusers under the Safe Connections Act, depending on their cell phone provider.

43 minutes ago

Cindy Strotterham talks to KSL TV's Matt Gephardt about several hundred dollars’ worth of unused ...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Utah woman ‘frustrated’ with offer made by new owner of Bed Bath & Beyond brand for her now worthless gift cards

Cindy Strotterham is sitting on several hundred dollars’ worth of unused Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards she assumed were worthless when the company went bankrupt and shuttered its stores.

54 minutes ago

City leaders want to implement a paid parking plan in downtown Ogden. (KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Historic 25th Street business owners critical of Ogden paid parking plan

City leaders said paid parking downtown is the key to helping the area grow and develop, but several business owners said a parking fee will kill businesses.

1 hour ago

A woman was arrested after pulling out a gun in a drive-through pharmacy line. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Sisters relieved nobody was hurt after woman pulls out gun in drive-through pharmacy line

Two Eagle Mountain sisters got quite the surprise Tuesday when they were in a drive-through pharmacy line.

1 hour ago

car in flames on the side of the freeway with skid marks leading to where the vehicle is stopped...

Carlysle Price

Police pursuit crosses state lines after possible domestic violence incident

Two are in custody after police said a possible domestic violence incident turned into a pursuit when the driver fled officers.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Historic 25th Street business owners critical of Ogden paid parking plan