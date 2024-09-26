On the Site:
Woman found sleeping in Duchesne County high school after apparent break-in

Sep 26, 2024, 7:17 AM | Updated: 7:21 am

FILE - Union High School in Roosevelt, Utah. (KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

ROOSEVELT — One woman was arrested Wednesday after police said they received a call about a high school experiencing a possible break-in and later found her asleep inside.

The arresting officer arrived at Union High School and spoke with the faculty member who reported the possible break-in. The staff member found a door west of the main entrance with shattered windows. It appeared as if someone had thrown large landscaping rocks from the ground nearby through the windows.

“School administration stated it was going to be $2,000 to replace the glass on the door frame,” the affidavit states.

The officer began taking photos of the scene when another school employee alerted him, saying they found a person asleep inside the building. The officer went back to the classroom where the woman, Tisheell Roholt, 39, was asleep on a sofa.

When the officer asked Roholt why she was asleep in the school, she “stated that she did not have any other place to go,” the officer wrote. “She was on a journey to find herself.”

Roholt admitted to breaking into the school because she said she needed a place to sleep, according to the affidavit. She told the officer she’d been walking around the school all night.

“Tisheell also had a bag of popcorn that belonged to the school that she had been eating all night (and) there was a bag of garbage next to where she was sleeping (filled) with empty paper cups and other wrappers that appeared to be from other foods,” the affidavit said.

Roholt was arrested and booked on recommended charges of burglary and criminal mischief, both third-degree felonies. As of Thursday, Roholt has not been officially charged in court.

