On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Tech student killed, two young women seriously injured in Snow Canyon crash

Sep 26, 2024, 9:47 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)

(Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A young man is dead and two young women were seriously injured after a crash in Snow Canyon, according to Utah State Parks law enforcement.

The young man was 19 years old, and authorities said he was a student at Utah Tech University from Nevada. The two young women are both from Utah and both 18 years of age.

According to Lindsay Higbee, the communications specialist for Utah State Parks and Recreation, the man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta down Snow Canyon at approximately 10 p.m Wednesday. The two women were passengers.

The car was traveling somewhere between 70 and 100 mph, Higbee said. Authorities believe it may have rolled over and then traveled approximately 300 feet. The car landed in the Lava Flow Trailhead parking lot.

The man died at the scene and the two young women in the car were taken in a helicopter to a hospital. Higbee said one of them was conscious but incoherent, and the other was unconscious. There was no further update on their injuries as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

In this split photo of Billy Joel and Sting, the two can be seen on separate stages. The two are pr...

Mary Culbertson and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Billy Joel and Sting to give one-night-only performance at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Icons of the music industry, Bill Joel and Sting, will be performing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2025.

9 minutes ago

A Utah team of American Red Cross volunteers are traveling to help render aid to those affected by ...

Karah Brackin

Utah Red Cross heading to Helene’s path

On Thursday, a Utah team of American Red Cross volunteers were in the air heading south to help during Hurricane Helene’s expected landfall.

53 minutes ago

This sign marks the entrance of the Boar's Head processing plant that was tied to a deadly food poi...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

10th death reported in Boar’s Head deli meat listeria outbreak

A 10th person has died in an ongoing outbreak of listeria food poisoning tied to a now-closed Boar's Head deli meat plant in Virginia.

2 hours ago

FILE — Police lights shown in West Valley City on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nathanial Gillis, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Utah Tech student killed, two young women seriously injured in Snow Canyon crash

A young student at Utah Tech University was killed in a crash, and two young women were seriously injured in a Washington County crash.

2 hours ago

FILE - Union High School in Roosevelt, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Woman found sleeping in Duchesne County high school after apparent break-in

A woman was found sleeping inside a high school in Roosevelt after an apparent break-in.

5 hours ago

Hands holding a cell phone...

Courtney Johns

Disconnecting from Danger: KSL Investigates exposes major providers failing to follow domestic abuse law

KSL investigates major cell carriers’ implementation of the Safe Connections Act, revealing mixed results and detailing the fastest ways for survivors to separate their lines from abusers.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Tech student killed, two young women seriously injured in Snow Canyon crash