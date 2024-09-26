Utah Tech student killed, two young women seriously injured in Snow Canyon crash

ST. GEORGE — A young man is dead and two young women were seriously injured after a crash in Snow Canyon, according to Utah State Parks law enforcement.

The young man was 19 years old, and authorities said he was a student at Utah Tech University from Nevada. The two young women are both from Utah and both 18 years of age.

According to Lindsay Higbee, the communications specialist for Utah State Parks and Recreation, the man was driving a Volkswagen Jetta down Snow Canyon at approximately 10 p.m Wednesday. The two women were passengers.

The car was traveling somewhere between 70 and 100 mph, Higbee said. Authorities believe it may have rolled over and then traveled approximately 300 feet. The car landed in the Lava Flow Trailhead parking lot.

The man died at the scene and the two young women in the car were taken in a helicopter to a hospital. Higbee said one of them was conscious but incoherent, and the other was unconscious. There was no further update on their injuries as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.