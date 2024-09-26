On the Site:
Man found dead inside semitruck parked in Tooele County, officials suspect foul play

Sep 26, 2024, 1:51 PM | Updated: 2:57 pm

A man was found dead in the cabin of a semitruck in Tooele County, Sept. 26, 2024. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND CARLYSLE PRICE, KSL TV


DELLE, Tooele County  — One man was found dead in the cabin of a semitruck Thursday, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Officials state they suspect foul play.

The semitruck was parked on a ramp on Interstate 80 in Delle. The man was found by a coworker who was driving a separate truck, according to UHP.

At approximately 10:13 a.m., the man’s coworker told Utah Highway Patrol that they noticed his GPS was not moving, and decided to check on him. The driver was dead when the coworker found him, according to UHP.

UHP reported the death was suspicious in nature, and they suspect foul play.

The State Bureau of Investigation arrived at the scene at approximately 1 p.m. to conduct the investigation.

A man was found dead in the cab of a semitruck Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 near Delle, Utah. Police suspect foul play in the death. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) A man was found dead in the cab of a semitruck Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 near Delle, Utah. Police suspect foul play in the death. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) A man was found dead in the cab of a semitruck Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 near Delle, Utah. Police suspect foul play in the death. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) A man was found dead in the cab of a semitruck Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 near Delle, Utah. Police suspect foul play in the death. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) A man was found dead in the cab of a semitruck Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024 near Delle, Utah. Police suspect foul play in the death. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV) A man was found dead in the cabin of a semitruck in Tooele County, Sept. 26, 2024. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

