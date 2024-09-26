On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Culture catching up with Halloween superfans

Sep 26, 2024, 10:54 AM | Updated: 12:38 pm

Tall human plastic skeleton with a big dog skeleton...

A towering Halloween human skeleton appears with a giant canine skeleton in front of a house in Westchester County, N.Y., on Sept. 23, 2024. The giant skeletons have upped the game on decorations, and Halloween superfans are thrilled. (AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

(AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SALLEE ANN HARRISON, ASSOCIATED PRESS


Home Depot was about to launch something big — really big — when the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020: a 12-foot skeleton.

“There were a lot of internal discussions. It was like, is there going to be Halloween this year?” said Lance Allen, senior merchant of decorative holiday at Home Depot. “Are customers going to think this is in poor taste? Should we go forward with it?’”

Home Depot did. And the towering skeleton arrived at the perfect time.

“Nobody could possibly need a 12-foot skeleton, but everybody wanted a 12-foot skeleton,” Allen said.

The retailer’s gamble upped the game for decorations. A population stuck at home and wanting some semblance of community entertainment created a Halloween phenomenon that’s now bigger than any one store. (Others carry various versions of the larger-than-life skeleton.)

And as stores race to get the latest and greatest Halloween score out as soon as possible, superfans say it’s about time.

Halloween is celebrated earlier

Home Depot’s 12-foot skeleton is affectionately known by fans across the internet and globe as “Skelly.” When Skelly was launched, the thinking was that he’d be out for a week or two leading up to Halloween night, Allen said, the usual consumer behavior observed at the time.

But the pandemic changed that timeline.

 

Post by @bansheefiend
View on Threads

 

“Everybody started decorating in early October for something to do,” Allen said. “And we’ve really seen a shift in the market where now people are decorating for Halloween how we’ve seen with Christmas historically, planning out decorations five to six weeks, two months ahead of time.”

Mak Ralston, a Halloween fanatic known as Haunt Former on YouTube, who posts Halloween videos year-round, has noticed the shift.

“There used to be a kind of a calendar as to when I would expect things to come out in stores,” Ralston said, noting that orange and black and witches and skeletons used to roll in at the start of September, maybe mid-August.

“This year, I saw some stuff in stores for Halloween in June, early July,” he said. “It’s never been earlier.”

For some, it’s always Halloween

“Some average people who aren’t as invested don’t realize that for people who are really committed to both Halloween and the horror culture, they’re in it to win it like all year,” Ralston said.

“I can post a video about a horror movie or about a Halloween mask that’s coming out in October in February, and people eat it up,” he said.

Nate Rambaud, known as That Guy Nate on Youtube, started his channel by posting videos of abandoned stores such as Toys R Us, a niche interest on the video-sharing platform. Now with more than 440,000 subscribers, his bread and butter is a more spooky niche. He posts videos touring Spirit Halloween locations, which often occupy abandoned stores.

Rambaud has been to well over 300 Spirit Halloween locations in all 50 states.

“Halloween is so easy to attach to. It doesn’t require anybody else whatsoever,” said Rambaud.

Christmas “kind of requires other people, your family. You’re out buying stuff for people. And then kids sit around and wait for Christmas — that’s really all they can do for Christmas,” he said. “But Halloween — anyone can associate with Halloween and you can do it any time all the time.”

As a result of the year-round party, Skelly’s had some work done for his fifth birthday. Allen said the new Skellys for sale this season will have more UV additive to hold up against the sun longer, along with a more durable resin mixture to withstand colder temperatures. And he now has a dog.

“People are taking the skeletons on dates. They’re going out to the beach, he’s playing in the sand,” Allen said. “We’ve seen him at weddings.”

Jacob Humphrey, an artist in Texas, helps moderate a Facebook group of Home Depot Halloween superfans. There is a little bit of healthy competition over decorations, he said.

“A lot of times people will say, ‘I know this is not as good as everyone else’s, but I wanted to share this,’” Humphrey said. Group members join to find like-minded fans, he said, “but let’s be honest, people want to show off.”

Why are so many people so wild about Halloween?

Perhaps it all has to do with a fundamental part of the holiday: children.

Humphrey was out painting his fence recently when a girl walked by. She told him his house always has the best decorations.

“I didn’t realize kids memorize that. And that’s really kind of a badge of honor,” Humphrey said. ”Also, like, great, now I have no choice, I’m going to make sure I do a great job.”

Ralston recalled that growing up, he was the kid who carried around a skeleton instead of a teddy bear.

And Rambaud, whose videos showcase Halloween animatronics worth hundreds of dollars, remembers a simpler time from his childhood that helped spark his love for Halloween.

 

Post by @psycohousecat
View on Threads

 

“My dad used to make what he would call a spook tunnel. He would take cardboard boxes, like refrigerator boxes, and he put them all together and made a maze that we had to crawl through,” he said. ”That was our little haunted house.”

To Humphrey, the holiday’s appeal can be summarized this way:

“Halloween is an extrovert day for introverts,” he said. “Why wouldn’t you want to celebrate that?”

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Tall human plastic skeleton with a big dog skeleton...

Sallee Ann Harrison, Associated Press

Culture catching up with Halloween superfans

Five years ago this Halloween, Home Depot introduced a 12-foot-tall skeleton. It was during the pandemic, and people who were stuck at home looking for community entertainment embraced the skeleton, known by fans as Skelly.

2 hours ago

Cindy Strotterham talks to KSL TV's Matt Gephardt about several hundred dollars’ worth of unused ...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Utah woman ‘frustrated’ with offer made by new owner of Bed Bath & Beyond brand for her now worthless gift cards

Cindy Strotterham is sitting on several hundred dollars’ worth of unused Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards she assumed were worthless when the company went bankrupt and shuttered its stores.

14 hours ago

The Larry H. Miller Company and Miller family unveiled renderings for the Power District, a nearly ...

Brian Carlson

Leadership, plans for ‘restoration district’ near Utah Fairpark becoming more clear

The renderings of what a future home for a potential MLB team have been released to the public but perhaps less known, Benn Buys is the man in charge of overseeing the land development to make it happen.

18 hours ago

Lenders in Utah and across the country are seeing an uptick in people looking for mortgages. (KSL T...

Daniel Woodruff

Mortgage lenders see uptick in refinance, new purchase activity with lower rates

Lenders in Utah and across the country are seeing an uptick in people looking for mortgages.

19 hours ago

A general view of atmosphere during 'Sonic Desert' presented by Coca-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico in ...

Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Coca-Cola Spiced is getting canceled after 7 months on the market

Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing its newest “permanent” flavor a little more than seven months after putting the product on the market.

22 hours ago

The U.S. Capitol is seen on Monday, May 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)...

Kevin Freking, Associated Press

House passes temporary bill to avoid shutdown as lawmakers punt spending decisions to December

The House has passed a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies funded when the new fiscal year begins next Tuesday while punting final decisions on spending for the next budget year until after the Nov. 5 election.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Culture catching up with Halloween superfans