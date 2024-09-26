On the Site:
Utah Red Cross heading to Helene's path

Sep 26, 2024, 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm

BY KARAH BRACKIN


SALT LAKE CITY — On Thursday, a Utah team of American Red Cross volunteers were in the air heading south to help during Hurricane Helene’s expected landfall.

Marc Ellison, from American Fork, is heading to Macon, Georgia, where he will help with a shelter for those impacted by the storm.

“I’ll be there to assist with operations, whether it’s setting up cots, making sure everyone gets fed, making sure all the families are accommodated,” Ellison said.

For the last two and a half years, Ellison has been volunteering with the Red Cross.

Each of those volunteer opportunities has aided in his readiness for this moment in his first deployment.

“Learning, developing skills and knowledge. I’ll be able to actually use that to help people. That’s the thing I’m excited about,” Ellison said.

According to the American Red Cross, Utah Red Cross volunteers are teaming up with over 350 trained disaster workers from across the U.S. to help following the hurricane’s expected landfall.

From supplies to vehicles and relief workers; volunteers like Ellison are going to be boots on the ground in their response.

“Being able to hear their stories about what’s happening, was their home damaged? Was it destroyed? Why did they have to leave their home? Show compassion and empathy,” Ellison said.

He said no matter your age or ability, so long as you have a heart to help, there is something for you.

“There’s so many different roles whether it’s helping with a blood draw, blood correction. Whether it’s helping veterans, there’s so many different avenues they can serve in. If they’re more physically able and they wanna be involved with the disaster relief team,” Ellison told KSL TV.

Four others from Utah will also be helping with boots on the ground following Hurricane Helene.

Ellison said he hopes to help on other deployments following this one.

