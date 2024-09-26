On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

Billy Joel and Sting to give one-night-only performance at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Sep 26, 2024, 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:06 pm

In this split photo of Billy Joel and Sting, the two can be seen on separate stages. The two are pr...

In this split photo of Billy Joel and Sting, the two can be seen on separate stages. The two are preparing to give a one-night-only performance at Rice-Eccles Stadium in May 2025. (Left: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for the Recording Academy / Right: Amy Sussman, Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund)

(Left: Kevin Winter, Getty Images for the Recording Academy / Right: Amy Sussman, Getty Images for Women's Cancer Research Fund)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND LINDSAY AERTS, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Icons of the music industry, the “Piano Man,” aka Billy Joel, and former singer for The Police, Sting, will perform in a special one-night-only show in the Beehive State in 2025.

After teasing the “major concert announcement” for days, the University of Utah in partnership with Live Nation finally gave the news from the field of Rice-Eccles Stadium Wednesday, where the concert will be held. The show is set for Friday, May 23, 2025.

The evening is promised to be an “unforgettable” one, full of the most beloved songs from the two iconic recording artists. The school said the evening will be the first performance the “Piano Man” has given in Salt Lake City since 2017, and the first for the “Fields of Gold” and “Every Breath You Take” singer since 2023. But, it will be the first performance either has given in the stadium.

In this aerial photo of Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah Utes face BYU during a football game. (Courtesy Don Green)

Joel and Sting have been popping up together at stops all across the nation. The pair also announced Thursday they’d be at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, according to local media. In 2024, the two have tour dates together in Tampa, San Diego, St. Louis, San Antonio and Las Vegas.

How to get tickets

Tickets will be on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. MT through Ticketmaster.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Monday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. MT until Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program.

