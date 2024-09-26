Northern Utah High School Player of the Week – Week 6

On the Site:
Sep 26, 2024, 11:04 AM

SALT LAKE CITY The John Watson Northern Utah High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Northern Utah. Presented by John Watson Chevrolet in Ogden, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. Our co-winners this week are Viliami Tapa’atoutai from Woods Cross High School and Jack Clark of Skyview High School.

Northern Utah Players of the Week – Viliami Tapa’atoutai, FB, OLB (Woods Cross) & Jack Clark, QB (Skyview)

Tapa’atoutai and the Wildcats took on Viewmont High School in Region 5 action. The Wildcats took control of the game early as Tapa’atoutai opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. He would really take off in the second quarter when he found the end zone three times. Woods Cross would go into halftime with a 30-13 lead.

Viewmont struck back with 21 points in the third quarter to make it a 37-34 ballgame entering the fourth. Tapa’atoutai and the Wildcat defense shutout the Vikings in the final frame. He tallied his fifth and final touchdown run of the game with 42 seconds to go in the 50-34 victory. Tapa’atoutai tallied 43 carries for 271 yards and the aforementioned five touchdowns in the win. He also helped out on defense with a pair of tackles on that side of the ball.

Jack Clark and the Bobcats welcomed the Orem Tigers to Smithfield for a non-region matchup. The fans in attendance were treated to an instant classic. Orem opened the game with a 14-0 before Clark and the Bobcats struck back with a pair of touchdowns. Orem would go on another run and lead Skyview 38-21 at halftime.

Clark went off in the second half as Skyview scored 27 points in the third quarter to seize control. The fourth quarter saw both teams exchanging touchdowns before Clark connected with Liam Guthrie with 1:23 to go. That score gave the Bobcats a 60-59 win over the Tigers. Noted Utah High School historian George Felt said the combined 119 points ranks tied for 12th-most scored in a regulation game in UHSAA history. Clark was 25-of-43 for 476 yards to go with seven touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the John Watson Northern Utah Player of the Week award consists of Matt George from POW! Creative and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for The KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

