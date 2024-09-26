BYU Women’s Basketball Schedule Finalized For 2024-25 Season
Sep 26, 2024, 11:40 AM
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball enters year three of the Amber Whiting era.
The Cougars have posted a 32-34 record through the first two seasons under Whiting. They will look to take significant steps forward in the upcoming season, their second in the Big 12 Conference.
Big 12 announced dates for conference matchups
On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released the dates for the upcoming conference schedule.
𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝟏𝟐 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄
BYU will begin Big 12 play on December 21 at home against Big 12 newcomer Arizona.
BYU/Utah rivalry returns to conference play
For the first time since 2011, BYU is in the same conference as their rival, Utah.
The Utes are entering their first season in the Big 12.
BYU will host the first matchup on January 25 at the Marriott Center. The two rivals will then close out the regular season on March 1 at the Huntsman Center.
BYU has five seniors on the 2024-25 roster, but sophomore guard Amari Whiting leads them.
Whiting averaged 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and shot 39.7% from the field last season in her freshman campaign.
Some notable nonconference games for BYU include the matchup against defending National Runner-Up Iowa in the Cancun Challenge on November 29.
BYU also goes on the road to take on former WAC rival UTEP and the Washington State Cougars on the Palouse.
2024-25 BYU Women’s Basketball Schedule
Oct. 29 – Westminster (Exhibition)
Nov. 6 – Idaho
Nov. 9 – Wyoming
Nov. 13 – Colorado State
Nov. 16 – at Idaho State
Nov. 19 – McNeese State
Nov. 23 – Northern Colorado
Nov. 28 – vs. Rice (Cancun Challenge; Cancun, Mexico)
Nov. 29 – vs. Iowa (Cancun Challenge; Cancun, Mexico)
Dec. 5 – at UTEP
Dec. 10 – Utah Valley
Dec. 13 – at Washington State
Dec. 21 – Arizona
Jan. 1 – at Cincinnati
Jan. 4 – at West Virginia
Jan. 8 – Houston
Jan. 11 – Kansas State
Jan. 18 – at Texas Tech
Jan. 22 – at Iowa State
Jan. 25 – Utah
Jan. 29 – Colorado
Feb. 1 – at Arizona State
Feb. 5 – UCF
Feb. 8 – at Baylor
Feb. 11 – at TCU
Feb. 15 – Oklahoma State
Feb. 19 – at Arizona
Feb. 22 – Arizona State
Feb. 25 – Kansas
Mar. 1 – at Utah
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
