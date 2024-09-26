BYU Women’s Basketball Schedule Finalized For 2024-25 Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s basketball enters year three of the Amber Whiting era.

The Cougars have posted a 32-34 record through the first two seasons under Whiting. They will look to take significant steps forward in the upcoming season, their second in the Big 12 Conference.

Big 12 announced dates for conference matchups

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference released the dates for the upcoming conference schedule.

BYU will begin Big 12 play on December 21 at home against Big 12 newcomer Arizona.

BYU/Utah rivalry returns to conference play

For the first time since 2011, BYU is in the same conference as their rival, Utah.

The Utes are entering their first season in the Big 12.

BYU will host the first matchup on January 25 at the Marriott Center. The two rivals will then close out the regular season on March 1 at the Huntsman Center.

BYU has five seniors on the 2024-25 roster, but sophomore guard Amari Whiting leads them.

Whiting averaged 10.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and shot 39.7% from the field last season in her freshman campaign.

Some notable nonconference games for BYU include the matchup against defending National Runner-Up Iowa in the Cancun Challenge on November 29.

BYU also goes on the road to take on former WAC rival UTEP and the Washington State Cougars on the Palouse.

2024-25 BYU Women’s Basketball Schedule

Oct. 29 – Westminster (Exhibition)

Nov. 6 – Idaho

Nov. 9 – Wyoming

Nov. 13 – Colorado State

Nov. 16 – at Idaho State

Nov. 19 – McNeese State

Nov. 23 – Northern Colorado

Nov. 28 – vs. Rice (Cancun Challenge; Cancun, Mexico)

Nov. 29 – vs. Iowa (Cancun Challenge; Cancun, Mexico)

Dec. 5 – at UTEP

Dec. 10 – Utah Valley

Dec. 13 – at Washington State

Dec. 21 – Arizona

Jan. 1 – at Cincinnati

Jan. 4 – at West Virginia

Jan. 8 – Houston

Jan. 11 – Kansas State

Jan. 18 – at Texas Tech

Jan. 22 – at Iowa State

Jan. 25 – Utah

Jan. 29 – Colorado

Feb. 1 – at Arizona State

Feb. 5 – UCF

Feb. 8 – at Baylor

Feb. 11 – at TCU

Feb. 15 – Oklahoma State

Feb. 19 – at Arizona

Feb. 22 – Arizona State

Feb. 25 – Kansas

Mar. 1 – at Utah

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

