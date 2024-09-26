On the Site:
Eagles Place Former Ute Britain Covey On IR With Shoulder Injury

Sep 26, 2024, 12:03 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Eagles have placed wide receiver and kick returner Britain Covey on injured reserve with a broken scapula (shoulder blade). Players must spend at least four weeks on the IR before being eligible to return.

Covey disclosed his injury to reporters on Thursday, September 26. He is expected to miss six weeks.

The former Utah wideout has seven grabs for 34 yards this season to go with one punt return for nine yards. Covey had a career-high six catches in Philadelphia’s week two loss to Atlanta.

After three weeks, the Eagles are 2-1 and tied with the Washington Commanders for the NFC East Division lead.

About Britain Covey

After a special high school career at Timpview High School in Provo, Covey played at the University of Utah from 2015 to 2021.

During his Utah career, Covey had 132 receptions for 1,497 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he added 35 carries for 201 yards.

Covey returned the ball on punt and kick returns a total of 84 times for 1,143 yards and two touchdowns.

Following the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Timpview star signed a free-agent deal with the Eagles.

As a rookie during the 2022 season, Covey played in 17 regular season games. During those contests, he’s returned 33 punts for a total of 307 yards and ten kickoffs for a total of 206 yards.

He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in his rookie campaign. Covey returned two punts for a total of 35 yards in three games during the team’s Super Bowl run.

Follow Locals In The NFL With KSL Sports

For over five years, KSL Sports has covered all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you updated on how the locals perform on the highest stage.

Check out our Locals In The NFL coverage, from highlights to trades and other breaking news, here.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and  Beehive baseball coverage here.

