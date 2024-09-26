BYU Basketball Schedule Complete With Release Of Big 12 Dates

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season is complete.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced dates for league matchups.

The upcoming 2024-25 season is among the most anticipated in BYU basketball history. First-year head coach Kevin Young takes over BYU basketball after being the highest-paid assistant coach in the NBA last season with the Phoenix Suns.

He inherits a BYU basketball program that finished 10-8 in the Big 12 last season and was fifth in the league.

BYU vs. Arizona State: First Big 12 game under Kevin Young

BYU tips off the Kevin Young era on November 5 against Central Arkansas at the Marriott Center. The first Big 12 matchup for Kevin Young’s Cougars will be against Arizona State on December 31.

This season of Big 12 basketball will be the first as a 16-team league. The “Four Corner” programs Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah will be part of the league.

The return of BYU vs. Utah as a conference game

Utah joining the Big 12 means that for the first time since 2011, BYU and Utah will face off twice in a season.

The season’s first meeting will be at the Huntsman Center on January 18. BYU will close out the regular season against Utah in the Marriott Center on March 8.

BYU will also have two games against college basketball blue blood Arizona.

Arizona will visit the Marriott Center on February 4 for the first time since 1998. On February 22, BYU will visit the McKale Center for the first time since 2009.

Kansas travels to the Marriott Center for the first time

Speaking of blue blood, few in college hoops are bluer than Kansas. The Jayhawks roll into the Marriott Center for the first time on February 18.

Kansas last played in Provo on December 20, 1960. That was at the Smith Fieldhouse.

Last season, BYU upset Kansas at historic Allen Fieldhouse, 76-68.

Kansas is one of five Big 12 teams that BYU will only face in the Marriott Center this season. The other four include Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

BYU’s five road-only Big 12 foes include Houston, Iowa State, TCU, UCF, and Big 12 newcomer Colorado.

2024-25 BYU Basketball Schedule

Oct. 9 – Blue & White Game

Oct. 30 – Colorado Christian (Exhibition)

Nov. 5 – Central Arkansas

Nov. 8 – UC Riverside

Nov. 13 – Queens

Nov. 16 – Idaho

Nov. 23 – Mississippi Valley

Nov. 28 – vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Invitational)

Nov. 29 – vs. Purdue or NC State (Rady Children’s Invitational)

Dec. 3 – at Providence (Big 12-BIG EAST Battle)

Dec. 11 – Fresno State

Dec. 14 – vs. Wyoming (Delta Center)

Dec. 20 – Florida A&M

Dec. 31 – Arizona State

Jan. 4 – at Houston

Jan. 7 – Texas Tech

Jan. 11 – at TCU

Jan. 14 – Oklahoma State

Jan. 18 – at Utah

Jan. 21 – at Colorado

Jan. 25 – Cincinnati

Jan. 28 – Baylor

Feb. 1 – at UCF

Feb. 4 – Arizona

Feb. 8 – at Cincinnati

Feb. 11 – at West Virginia

Feb. 15 – Kansas State

Feb. 18 – Kansas

Feb. 22 – at Arizona

Feb. 26 – at Arizona State

Mar. 1 – West Virginia

Mar. 4 – at Iowa State

Mar. 8 – Utah

