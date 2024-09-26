Utah Basketball 2024-25 Schedule Complete With Big 12 Dates

SALT LAKE CITY – The schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season for Utah basketball is complete.

On Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced dates for league matchups.

The upcoming 2024-25 season is one of transition for Utah, who will compete in their inaugural Big 12 conference schedule.

Not only will Utah be competing in a new conference, but the roster will look rather different as well. Craig Smith’s team has only a few familiar faces and is comprised of 10 new faces on the squad.

The introduction to Big 12 basketball for the Runnin’ Utes

The Utes open up conference play with a steep introduction to Big 12 basketball.

Not only does Big 12 play begin with a trip to Waco for the Runnin’ Utes, it will be played on New Year’s Eve.

They’ll return home to the John M. Huntsman Center for their home opener against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on January 4th.

Lastly, they’ll hit the road again for Ames, Iowa for their matchup against a top ranked Iowa State Cyclones on January 7th.

The Bears, Red Raiders, and Cycles have all shared time at the top of the Big 12 Conference. The three programs have 24 NCAA Tournament appearances, two trips to the national championship game, and a title between them over the last decade.

Utah takes on all three in the span of a week. Needless to say, that’s quite the introduction to Big 12 basketball for Smith and the Runnin’ Utes.

Jayhawks at the John M. Huntsman Center

One of the most recognizable and storied programs in all of college basketball will travel to Utah. The Runnin’ Utes will welcome Bill Self and the Jayhawks to Salt Lake City for a home contest on February 15th.

They will then turn their attention to the Kansas State Wildcats, who will make the trip out to Utah for their February 17th matchup.

Utah does not travel to either of the Kansas state schools as part of the Big 12 Conference’s schedule rotation.

BYU – Utah rivalry renewed in-conference

Utah joining the Big 12 means the rivalry game will be played home and away. The Runnin’ Utes will host the Cougars on January 18th, in-between road games at TCU (01/15) and Houston (01/21).

Utah will finish the regular season with a trip to Provo for a showdown in the Marriott Center on March 8th.

