On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

US is mailing out COVID tests again. Here’s how to get them

Sep 26, 2024, 1:30 PM

At-Home COVID-19 Test kits are displayed at a drug store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Monday, Aug. 26, 2...

At-Home COVID-19 Test kits are displayed at a drug store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Monday, Aug. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AMANDA SEITZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans can once again order COVID-19 tests, without being charged, and sent straight to their homes.

The U.S. government reopened the program on Thursday, allowing any household to order up to four at-home COVID nasal swab kits through the website, covidtests.gov. The tests will ship via the United States Postal Service as soon as next week.

“Before you visit with your family and friends this holiday season, take a quick test and help keep them safe from COVID-19,” Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said in a statement.

Why are tests being offered now?

The website has been reopened on the heels of a summer COVID-19 virus wave and heading into the fall and winter respiratory virus season, with health officials urging Americans to get an updated COVID-19 vaccine and their yearly flu shot.

U.S. regulators approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine designed to combat the recent virus strains and, they hope, forthcoming winter ones, too. Vaccine uptake is waning, however. Most Americans have some immunity from prior infections or vaccinations, but under a quarter of U.S. adults took last fall’s COVID-19 shot.

Using the swab, people can detect current virus strains before the fall and winter respiratory virus season and the holidays. Over-the-counter COVID-19 at-home tests typically cost around $11, as of last year. Insurers are no longer required to cover the cost of the tests.

I have old tests that are beyond their expiration date. Can I still use them?

If you already have COVID-19 tests at home, check the expiration date on the box. Many of the tests have been given an extended expiration from the date listed on the box. You can check on the Food and Drug Administration’s website to see if that’s the case for any of your remaining tests at home.

Are these tests free?

There’s no cost for households requesting the tests, but U.S. taxpayers have already paid a significant amount for the testing program.

Since COVID-19 first began its spread in 2020, the U.S. government has poured billions of dollars into developing and purchasing COVID-19 tests as well as vaccines. The Biden administration has given out 1.8 billion COVID-19 tests, including half distributed to households by mail. It’s unclear how many tests the government still has on hand

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

Computer monitors and a laptop display the X, formerly known as Twitter, sign-in page, July 24, 202...

Gabriela Sá Pessoa and Barbara Ortutay, Associated Press

X requests it be reinstated in Brazil after complying with judge’s orders, source says

A source says billionaire Elon Musk’s social media site X has complied with Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes’ orders, and requested its service be reestablished in the country.

36 minutes ago

The Newsmax broadcast TV booth at the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual meeting in Houston on...

Marshall Cohen, CNN

Newsmax and Smartmatic settle 2020 election defamation case on eve of trial

Newsmax has settled a major 2020 election defamation lawsuit with Smartmatic in a last-minute agreement to avoid a high-stakes trial.

45 minutes ago

At-Home COVID-19 Test kits are displayed at a drug store in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Monday, Aug. 26, 2...

AMANDA SEITZ, Associated Press

US is mailing out COVID tests again. Here’s how to get them

The U.S. government reopened the program, allowing any household to order at-home COVID nasal swab kits through the website.

2 hours ago

Tall human plastic skeleton with a big dog skeleton...

Sallee Ann Harrison, Associated Press

Culture catching up with Halloween superfans

Five years ago this Halloween, Home Depot introduced a 12-foot-tall skeleton. It was during the pandemic, and people who were stuck at home looking for community entertainment embraced the skeleton, known by fans as Skelly.

4 hours ago

United States President Joe Biden addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly...

Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee and Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Biden says Israel-Hezbollah conflict could turn into ‘all-out war’ as US floats cease-fire proposal

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that fighting between Israel and Hezbollah threatens to become an "all-out war" as his top diplomat and other advisers worked behind the scenes pressing for a temporary cease-fire to calm an escalating conflict that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days.

23 hours ago

A general view of atmosphere during 'Sonic Desert' presented by Coca-Cola Spiced and Topo Chico in ...

Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Coca-Cola Spiced is getting canceled after 7 months on the market

Coca-Cola Co. is discontinuing its newest “permanent” flavor a little more than seven months after putting the product on the market.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

US is mailing out COVID tests again. Here’s how to get them