Island Park area seeing more bear attacks this year

ISLAND PARK, ID (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest experienced a significant increase in bear activity throughout the summer in the Ashton-Island Park area.

In the most recent case, Local News 8 was sent video from Island Park where of a grizzly bear attacking a cow dragging the animal deeper into the forest.

In mid-August another grizzly attacked a calf and authorities had to relocate the bear.

“Grizzly bears are omnivorous. And they’re opportunistic feeders. So they’re going to feed on really anything edible that they come across, whether it’s carrion, you know, a dead carcass from a winter, plants, vegetation, berries,” said Jared Hedelius, State Director with the USDA/Wildlife services . “There is compensation available for livestock producers or livestock owners, that have had, confirmed or validated losses to grizzly bears. And, this is the new program that’s been adopted by the legislature. And, and this is the first year that is being carried out.”

Earlier this month, an archery hunter in Island Park was mauled by a grizzly. In that case, the hunter and a friend were able to kill the bear in self-defense.

According to wildlife experts, this level of bear activity is highly unusual.

Wildlife officials and the National Forest Service are asking people in the area to be bear aware. Especially, as the fall hunting season starts, which brings the potential for bear encounters.

Consider the following recommendations from the forest service to minimize human-bear conflicts:

Secure attractants: Store all food, livestock or pet food, garbage and other potential bear attractants in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.

Protect your pets, livestock and gardens: Confine domestic animals in a hard-sided building at night with a securely latched door. Do not feed cats or dogs outdoors. Consider constructing an electric fence around vegetable gardens, compost piles, beehives, fruit trees, domestic flocks and other attractants you want to protect from bears. Tips on how to construct an electric fence can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.

Keep a clean campsite: If you’re camping, make sure to clean up thoroughly after meals and properly store food, cooking utensils and toiletries away from your sleeping area.

Travel in groups: Bears are less likely to approach larger groups. Make noise when hiking to alert bears of your presence and avoid surprising them.

Carry bear spray: Bear spray is an effective deterrent and should be readily accessible in bear country. Know how to use it before you head out.