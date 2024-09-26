On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Island Park area seeing more bear attacks this year

Sep 26, 2024, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:35 pm

FILE - A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake on July 6, 2011, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A ...

FILE - A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake on July 6, 2011, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A federal appeals court ruled Thursday, May 25, 2023, that federal wildlife and forest officials must consider limits on killing female grizzly bears to protect livestock in a vast area of the Wind River Range in western Wyoming. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


KSLTV.com

ISLAND PARK, ID (KIFI) — The Caribou-Targhee National Forest experienced a significant increase in bear activity throughout the summer in the Ashton-Island Park area.

In the most recent case, Local News 8 was sent video from Island Park where of a grizzly bear attacking a cow dragging the animal deeper into the forest.

In mid-August another grizzly attacked a calf and authorities had to relocate the bear.

“Grizzly bears are omnivorous. And they’re opportunistic feeders. So they’re going to feed on really anything edible that they come across, whether it’s carrion, you know, a dead carcass from a winter, plants, vegetation, berries,” said Jared Hedelius, State Director with the USDA/Wildlife services . “There is compensation available for livestock producers or livestock owners, that have had, confirmed or validated losses to grizzly bears. And, this is the new program that’s been adopted by the legislature. And, and this is the first year that is being carried out.”

Earlier this month, an archery hunter in Island Park was mauled by a grizzly. In that case, the hunter and a friend were able to kill the bear in self-defense.

According to wildlife experts, this level of bear activity is highly unusual.

Wildlife officials and the National Forest Service are asking people in the area to be bear aware. Especially, as the fall hunting season starts, which brings the potential for bear encounters.

Consider the following recommendations from the forest service to minimize human-bear conflicts:

  • Secure attractants: Store all food, livestock or pet food, garbage and other potential bear attractants in bear-proof containers or inside a secure building.
  • Protect your pets, livestock and gardens: Confine domestic animals in a hard-sided building at night with a securely latched door. Do not feed cats or dogs outdoors. Consider constructing an electric fence around vegetable gardens, compost piles, beehives, fruit trees, domestic flocks and other attractants you want to protect from bears. Tips on how to construct an electric fence can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.
  • Keep a clean campsite: If you’re camping, make sure to clean up thoroughly after meals and properly store food, cooking utensils and toiletries away from your sleeping area.
  • Travel in groups: Bears are less likely to approach larger groups. Make noise when hiking to alert bears of your presence and avoid surprising them.
  • Carry bear spray: Bear spray is an effective deterrent and should be readily accessible in bear country. Know how to use it before you head out.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Multiple people killed in multi-car crash on US 6

Utah Highway Patrol reports a multi-vehicle crash that has killed multiple people is slowing down traffic near Price.

31 minutes ago

Carl Moore of the Native American advocacy group PANDOS performs during the grand entry at a powwow...

Tim Vandenack, KSL.com

Native American advocacy group hosting Utah powwow in Tooele

PANDOS, a Native American advocacy group, is hosting a powwow in Tooele on Friday and Saturday.

56 minutes ago

A man who allegedly shot at another driver in Millcreek over the weekend has been located and arres...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested in alleged road rage shooting

A man wanted in connection with a road rage shooting in Millcreek last weekend has been arrested.

1 hour ago

semitruck and trailer...

Mary Culbertson and Carlysle Price, KSL TV

Man found dead inside semitruck parked in Tooele County, officials suspect foul play

A man was found dead inside the cabin of a semitruck in Tooele County, officials suspect foul play.

2 hours ago

FILE - A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake on July 6, 2011, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. A ...

CNN

Island Park area seeing more bear attacks this year

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest experienced a significant increase in bear activity throughout the summer in the Ashton-Island Park area.

2 hours ago

In this split photo of Billy Joel and Sting, the two can be seen on separate stages. The two are pr...

Mary Culbertson and Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

Billy Joel and Sting to give one-night-only performance at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Icons of the music industry, Bill Joel and Sting, will be performing at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2025.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Island Park area seeing more bear attacks this year