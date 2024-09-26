Clayton Keller Is A ‘Pass First Guy Who Can Score’ That Utah Fans Will Love

SALT LAKE CITY – Rewind to the end of Monday night’s preseason opener for the Utah Hockey Club, four-time All-Star Clayton Keller sent the Delta Center into an all-out frenzy after scoring the OT winner. After stealing the puck from the Kings inside the offensive zone, Keller demonstrated his dynamic abilities as he buried the puck between the goaltender’s legs and gave fans their first taste of a thrilling NHL victory.

Great pressure, nice turnover, and Keller absolutely RIPPED it to light the lamp. What a fun night. According to O’Brien Keller said this was the most fun preseason game he’s ever played in. The guys had a blast. So many more to come! https://t.co/DB1yZSRDkd — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) September 24, 2024

So, can Keller score? Obviously. But he prides himself as a, “pass first guy who can score” above all else.

Clayton Keller’s Skillset

As the face of this franchise, Keller has become the primary goal scorer and offensive creator for the team over the last few seasons. He poses as a constant threat anytime he enters the offensive zone with his craftiness, excellent puck handling skills and the ability to score from anywhere. Whether it’s driving to the net, taking a one-timer from the slot, cleaning up rebounds in the crease, or sniping the goaltender from a distance, Keller is always dangerous.

Additionally, as demonstrated by his team-high 43 assists last season, he is a team-minded player who can find others in crafty ways and help create space for them when he draws multiple defenders with his speed.

“My game has evolved,” Keller told KSL Sports. “I’ve always been a pass first guy that can score but passing has always been my first instinct. But when I’ve had my most success is when I am shooting first and creating plays that way.”

As Utah fans quickly realized on Monday, Keller is a talented goal scorer with great instincts. As demonstrated in the replay of his game winner, Keller recognized where the puck was going, stepped in front of the King’s player to create the turnover, carried the puck towards the net and elected to shoot rather than pass to his teammate Mikhail Sergachevl, who was trailing behind him into the slot.

🚨🚨🚨 GOAL!!! 🚨🚨🚨 Keller delivers the winning goal just 19 seconds into OT!#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/KFWQqZreGL — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 24, 2024

Could he have passed and created a good scoring opportunity for Sergachev? Absolutely. But his instincts told him to shoot, and he absolutely buried it without question.

“I think sometimes when you’re too focused on passing, it’s easier to defend. So, I have a mix of both. I definitely love to score goals. That’s my favorite thing. But I’m just a pass first guy with the way I see the ice and get my teammates involved,” Keller added.

Clayton Keller Could Have His Best Season Ever with the Utah Hockey Club

While Keller quickly grasped the attention of the new fanbase with his dazzling game winner, he was also consistently looking to setup his teammates all night.

As a member of Utah’s first line and power play unit, Keller was a critical part of igniting Utah’s energy level during the midway point of the first period. Despite being unable to find the back of the net, Keller was constantly creating opportunities and even found Josh Doan on the end of a few passes near the net that just wouldn’t go.

Regardless, Keller was looking for his teammates throughout the night but when it came crunch time, he knew just what to do and connected on his only shot of the night to win the game.

With his skills and mindset, Keller could be in store for a career season. As he enters a new chapter of hockey with several new teammates, an improved roster, more developed talent in a brand-new city full of excitement and electricity, Keller could surpass his 2022-23-point total of 86, and finally reach 90 points for the first time in his career.

