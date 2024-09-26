Native American advocacy group hosting Utah powwow in Tooele

TOOELE — PANDOS, a Native American advocacy group, is hosting a powwow in Tooele on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re doing it as a celebration of ourselves, as a way to gather the Indigenous community and celebrate together,” said Carl Moore, a leader in the Salt Lake City-based group. The free event, open to the public, will be held at Dow James Park, 438 W. 400 North.

Friday’s activities start at 6:30 p.m. and will go on until about 9:30 p.m., while Saturday’s activities start at noon and will go on until about 10 p.m., with a break from about 4-5 p.m.

PANDOS stands for Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support, and the group advocates for Indigenous sovereignty and human and environmental rights. This year’s annual powwow is the seventh held by the organization, and Moore expects representation from around 30-40 tribes among the dancers and drummers.

“There’s a lot of tribes that will be represented,” he said.