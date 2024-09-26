Five people killed in multi-car crash on US 6

PRICE — Five people are dead after a serious crash involving two passenger cars, a semi, and an ATV on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on US 6 at milepost 235 and left one lane open for both directions of travel for several hours.

UHP said a silver SUV on Spring Glen Rd attempted to go eastbound on US 6. The SUV tried to pull into the acceleration lane but “overshot the acceleration lane” and went into a lane with an eastbound semitruck hauling two trailers.



According to UHP, the semitruck driver attempted to avoid the SUV but lost control and veered into westbound traffic. The semi struck a westbound Nissan SUV, pushing it off the roadway into a rock embankment.

UHP reported an ATV with one driver was also traveling westbound and was struck by the semitruck and the SUV.

The four occupants of the Nissan and the driver of the ATV were killed in the crash, according to UHP. The driver of the silver SUV was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This is a breaking news story and it may be updated when more information is provided.