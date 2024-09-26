Multiple people killed in multi-car crash on US 6

PRICE — Utah Highway Patrol reports a multi-vehicle crash that has killed multiple people is slowing down traffic near Price Thursday.

According to UHP, the crash occurred on US 6 at milepost 235, and one lane was open for both directions of travel. UHP is advising travelers to find an alternate route to their destination.



Police have not reported on how long traffic will be affected or how many people were killed in this crash.

This is a breaking news story and it may be updated when more information is provided.