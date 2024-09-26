On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

One man killed in fatal ATV accident in Sanpete County

Sep 26, 2024, 4:04 PM | Updated: 4:10 pm

(FILE) - An ambulance with its lights on. (KSL TV)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

MOUNT PLEASANT,  Sanpete County  — One man is dead and another was sent to the hospital after an ATV accident in a canyon near Mt. Pleasant Thursday morning.

Communications Specialist for Utah State Parks Lindsay Higbee said two adult males were involved in a single ATV accident. One of the males passed away from his injuries, while the other was transported out of the area by a medical helicopter.

This is a breaking news story and it may be updated. 

4 hours ago

One man killed in fatal ATV accident in Sanpete County